How Nowruz is celebrated in Azerbaijan: video and photo

Nowruz in Azerbaijan 2024

Novruz is a spring festival celebrated in Azerbaijan on the day of the spring equinox. Traditional sweets are prepared, and it is customary to light bonfires and jump over them, so that the bad luck are burned away. Novruz is the Azerbaijani equivalent of New Year and is an official holiday.

Novruz has ancient roots. In Azerbaijan, there is much debate about the origin of this festival. Most associate it with the period of fire worship.

Interestingly, this year Novruz, known for its culinary traditions, coincides with the month of Ramadan, during which Muslims cannot eat or drink until sunset.

Another distinctive feature of this year’s Novruz is that it is being celebrated across the entire sovereign territory of Azerbaijan for the first time in over 30 years.

As befits the main holiday, Azerbaijan has declared non-working days from March 20th to 27th.