fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

"Look who enjoys flying from Russia to Georgia, and you will understand who needs it" - former Ombudsman

messenger vk-black email copy print


Nino Lomjaria on direct flights

Former Public Defender of Georgia Nino Lomjaria commented on the restoration of direct flights between Russia and Georgia:

“In their thirteenth year of being in power, Georgian Dream is offering us as a success an “agreement” with the government of Putin, who is wanted for an international war crime, is under sanctions, and is isolated, hated by everyone, so that their planes, which are suitable only for scrap metal, fly to us with FSB agents on board. This is offered in exchange for integration with Europe.

Look who enjoys air travel and you will understand who needed to restore it. “Dream”, this is not your merit, but the Kremlin needed Georgia, and they are using you,” Nino Lomjaria wrote on Facebook.

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a document on the abolition of the visa regime for Georgian citizens from May 15, 2023. By the second decree, Putin lifted the ban on air travel from Russia to Georgia.

According to the document, the exception is “citizens entering the Russian Federation for work or for a period of more than 90 days, including for the purpose of obtaining education.”

By another decree of Putin, the President of Russia lifted the ban on flights to Georgia for Russian airlines.

According to the document, the decree of the President of the Russian Federation of June 21, 2019, which prohibited Russian airlines from flying between Georgia and Russia, was declared invalid.

According to the Civil Aviation Agency, in addition to the Russian airline Azimut, regular flights on the Tbilisi-Moscow-Tbilisi route are also launched by Georgian Airways. According to the flight application submitted by the airline to the Civil Aviation Agency, from May 20, flights will be operated seven times a week.

The Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia issued the required permit on May 16.

So far, the visa regime with Russia has been canceled unilaterally. Direct flights have ceased since July 2019 after the so-called “Gavrilov’s night”.

Most read

1

American Ambassador: The question is why Putin is giving this "gift" to Georgia now

2

The main topics of the day: what is happening in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia

3

What does the statement of the EU Ambassador to Armenia on the withdrawal of troops from the border mean? Opinions

4

"Get your dirty hands off Georgian Airways!" - Scandal over flights to Russia in Georgia

5

Hunt for "Iranian spies" continues in Azerbaijan

6

When the Georgian-Abkhazian conflict was closest to resolution - panel discussion & video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews