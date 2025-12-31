Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 29-31 December, 2025
Wednesday, December 31, Azerbaijan. Today Azerbaijan marks the Day of Solidarity of Azerbaijanis Worldwide
● Today Azerbaijan marks the Day of Solidarity of Azerbaijanis Worldwide. Local media recount the history of this day as follows: on December 31, 1989, border engineering fortifications on the Soviet–Iranian border in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were dismantled, allowing Azerbaijanis living on both sides of the border to meet for the first time in several decades. On the same day, the first conference of Turkic-speaking peoples opened in Istanbul. The holiday was officially established in December 1991.
● The trial in the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, the former “prime minister” of the now-defunct self-proclaimed “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic,” has been postponed indefinitely. He is accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, and financing terrorism. The charges against Vardanyan cover more than 40 episodes and are set out in 422 volumes of case materials. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. The judicial investigation in his case has been completed. The hearing was originally scheduled for December 30; however, according to the state news agency Azertag, the judicial panel handling this case went into deliberations on another criminal case involving 15 Armenian citizens. The court hearing in the Vardanyan case will take place after those deliberations are concluded.
● Egypt has expressed strong interest in participating in the reconstruction of Karabakh and has already submitted its proposals to Azerbaijan, Egypt’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Hossameddin Effat Mustafa Reda, told the pro-government outlet Report in an interview. He emphasized that “Egypt has always supported efforts aimed at liberating the occupied territories and has stood alongside Azerbaijan in these processes.” According to him, Egyptian companies are interested in taking part in infrastructure construction and renewable energy projects in the liberated territories. “At present, we are awaiting consideration of these proposals,” the ambassador said.
● Starting in January 2026, Azerbaijan will introduce mandatory energy-efficiency certification for buildings. The requirement will apply to new, reconstructed, and majorly renovated residential and non-residential buildings. Buildings and structures included in the list of immovable historical and cultural monuments of global significance, as well as auxiliary and temporary structures, are exempt from certification.
● Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is leasing three Airbus A321-200NX aircraft from Avolon Leasing Ireland 3 Limited. Delivery is scheduled for the period from December 2026 to March 2027. Earlier this year, AZAL also received two new Airbus A320-251N aircraft under leasing arrangements. The company reports that its fleet currently consists of 33 aircraft.
Wednesday, December 31, Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan: "Security should be based not on the army alone but on a comprehensive approach",
● Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that security should be based not on the army alone but on a comprehensive approach, during a meeting with residents of the village of Kirants, held near a wall built on a section of the Armenia–Azerbaijan border that was demarcated this year. “The less significance the army has, the safer the country is. When people say that the army comes first in matters of security, it means that there is no real security at all. Because no matter how strong your army is, there will always be other countries with stronger armies. Before the border demarcation, Kirants had 90 houses, and now another 60 new houses have been built or are under construction as part of a government program. Why are people building new homes? Because after the border delimitation, it became safer here.” Pashinyan added that residents of border villages in Syunik, another region bordering Azerbaijan, have been asking him when the border in their area will be demarcated as it was in Kirants. “We constantly talk about ‘Real Armenia,’ and we come to Kirants to show what we mean by ‘Real Armenia,’” Nikol Pashinyan said.
● Russian dollar billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, accused of calling for a coup d’état, has been transferred from pretrial detention to house arrest. His nephew, Narek Karapetyan, said he was released on a very large bail. “In addition, all forms of contact are restricted; communication is allowed only with the closest family members. For example, I am not allowed to visit him,” he said.
● A court has ordered Khachik Galstyan, a member of the opposition Hayrenik Party (which has a reputation for being pro-Russian), to be held in custody for two months. He is accused of bribing voters in the Vagharshapat community of the Armavir region during the proportional elections to the Council of Elders held on November 16, 2025. In recent days, eight people have been detained in connection with the case, including a former deputy governor of the Armavir region.
● Local media note that Russian President Vladimir Putin simultaneously sent New Year greetings not only to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan but also to his staunch opponents, former presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan, both of whom have a reputation as pro-Russian politicians.
● On the eve of the New Year, Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan visited army positions in a high-altitude zone, met with servicemen and commanders, and assessed the living conditions of soldiers.
Wednesday, December 31, Georgia. Participants in the ongoing pro-European protest will spend New Year’s Night outside parliament
● Participants in the ongoing pro-European protest, which has been continuing in Tbilisi for more than a year, will spend New Year’s Night on Rustaveli Avenue in front of parliament. The rally will begin tonight, December 31, at 11:00 p.m. near the building of the First Gymnasium. On January 1, the protest will mark 400 consecutive days of uninterrupted daily demonstrations. Concerts and an exhibition of artists’ works have been announced for New Year’s Eve.
● Public Defender Levan Ioseliani has called for the release of activist and Georgian citizen Tamar Mearakishvili, who was arrested in Tskhinvali (so-called South Ossetia) on charges of espionage. The ombudsman stated that her right to freedom of expression has been restricted. Mearakishvili has declared a dry hunger strike while being held in detention in Tskhinvali.
● Women politicians of Georgia have expressed support and solidarity with Tamar Mearakishvili and demanded that the authorities use all international mechanisms to secure her release, including appeals to the Western co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions. “Tamar has defended human rights in occupied Tskhinvali for many years and is a symbol of the Georgian woman fighter. Her journalistic work, civic activism, and human rights advocacy have received widespread recognition. Society still does not know what concrete steps the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Security Service, and Georgian Dream are taking in this direction,” the statement said.
● Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of Georgian Dream outlined at a press conference the achievements of his team over the past year. First and foremost, he cited improvements in the governance system and a partial renewal of the government’s composition.
“Seven new ministers joined the team, and the quality of the government’s work has significantly improved, including as a result of personnel changes. A number of mechanisms have been introduced to make the government as accountable and effective as possible. All actions are transparent, creating very good conditions for the continuous improvement of the quality of our work,” Kobakhidze said.
● Kobakhidze also highlighted changes in law enforcement agencies, where leadership was widely replaced in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Security Service, the Prosecutor’s Office, and other bodies. “This has contributed to greater effectiveness, including in the fight against crime, where we have achieved very serious results, as well as against drug-related crime. […] The fight against corruption remains one of the most important areas of law enforcement activity, and a number of criminal offenses have also been uncovered here. However, when we talk about corruption, I emphasize once again: it is important to expose crimes committed in the past, but the main thing is to look forward and focus on preventing criminal activity,” Kobakhidze said.
● The arrest of Koba Gabunia, former deputy minister of regional development and infrastructure, has been replaced with release on bail of 500,000 lari (approximately $180,000). He was released directly from the courtroom. Gabunia was arrested on October 30 and is accused of abuse of office.
● Russian military forces have once again detained a Georgian citizen in the Georgian–Ossetian conflict zone. Georgia’s State Security Service reported that it is working to secure his release; no additional details are known.
● A court has found nine people guilty of inhuman and degrading treatment, six of whom are minors. According to the prosecutor’s office, all of them are members of a so-called “fascist ideological group.” In the summer of 2025, they attacked a 15-year-old boy, inflicted injuries with a bladed weapon, and filmed acts of violence, physical and psychological coercion, and humiliation.
● Former Georgian Prosecutor General Otar Romanov-Partskhaladze has been sentenced in absentia to pretrial detention. He is accused of organizing the premeditated murder of businessman Levan Jangveladze. Partskhaladze currently lives in Russia and denies the charges. He has been placed on an international wanted list and faces 16 to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment.
● By decision of Tbilisi City Hall, public transport in the capital will operate on an extended schedule on New Year’s Eve, with free travel on the metro and buses.
Tuesday, December 30, Armenia. A decision has been made to simplify the visa regime with Türkiye for holders of diplomatic and special passports
● After years of negotiations, Armenia and Türkiye have taken a historic decision to simplify visa procedures for holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports. As of 1 January 2026, holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports of both countries will be able to obtain free e-visas. “In this regard, Armenia and Türkiye once again reaffirm their commitment to continue the normalization process between the two countries with the aim of achieving full normalization without any preconditions,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The border between the two countries has remained closed for more than 30 years, since 1993. However, the sides have already agreed to open the Margara land crossing for third-country nationals. Some politicians and experts suggest that the border could open in a limited mode in January 2026, and in the following months also for citizens of Armenia and Türkiye. Read more here
● The so-called “Trump Route” could affect Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (led by Russia), since cargo transit through Armenian territory is regulated, among other things, by the law of this bloc, Russia’s ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said. According to him, “so far everyone has only heard this loud name, while practical work on its implementation has not yet begun.”
The “Trump Route” (TRIPP) is a transit corridor intended to connect Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory. The United States has been actively involved in the project, which is expected to become part of the international Middle Corridor transit route.
● Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of parliament from the opposition Dashnaktsutyun party and the Armenia bloc, has been summoned to the prosecutor’s office. Both political forces are considered pro-Russian. Summons were also issued to his wife Liana Khachatryan, his father Vachik Saghatelyan, the head of the executive body of the NARVEST agricultural cooperative Nairi Saghatelyan, and several other relatives. They were called in for preliminary questioning by the prosecutor’s department dealing with the confiscation of illegally acquired property.
● Once again — this time in Garni — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took part in a liturgy conducted by clergy who support him in his confrontation with church leaders. Pashinyan has demanded the resignation of the Catholicos, whom he accuses of violating celibacy. Journalists interviewed local residents, asking, among other things: “What would have to happen for the Catholicos to step down?” One respondent replied: “He needs to be hit on the head with a stone and killed.” The prosecutor’s office reported that it has launched an investigation into this statement.
● Social media is abuzz with discussion of a viral video showing members of the ruling Civil Contract party and Nikol Pashinyan dancing to rabiz music. The opposition (widely seen as pro-Russian) responded with scathing comments. “They buried 5,000 people, destroyed Artsakh, jailed dozens of political prisoners, desecrated our faith and shrines, sowed discord and lawlessness, suspended the Constitution and laws, and now, like madmen, with demonstrative pleasure, are essentially trampling on the graves of our soldiers and the people of Artsakh,” wrote Levon Zurabyan, one of the leaders of the Armenian National Congress party (also regarded as pro-Russian), on social media.
● In Dilijan National Park, a deer that had been released into the wild from a breeding center has disappeared. Its collar, cut off and partially melted, was found hidden in a pit covered with leaves. A criminal case has been opened.
Tuesday, December 30, Azerbaijan. An agreement has been reached with Georgia on tariffs for the export of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia through Georgian territory
● Journalists arrested in the ToplumTV case again petitioned the court to summon Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiyev for questioning. They insist he should publicly present evidence against them, as he claimed at a press conference to have proof of smuggling and other crimes. The court once again rejected the motion.
Nine journalists arrested in the case face charges including smuggling, large-scale money laundering, illegal entrepreneurship, tax evasion, and other crimes, carrying sentences of up to 12 years in prison. All deny the charges, saying they were arrested on political orders for their professional work.
● Journalist Farid Ismailov, also arrested in the ToplumTV case, filed a motion to recuse the judges, citing bias, repeated refusals to grant defense motions, and pressure on witnesses. This appeal was also rejected.
● Alaskar Mammadli, founder of ToplumTV and a media lawyer currently in custody, requested transfer to house arrest, citing deteriorating health after nearly two years in detention and the need for urgent specialized medical care. The court denied the request.
● Akif Gurbanov, head of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, and Ruslan Izzetli, one of the founders of the Third Republican Platform, both arrested in the ToplumTV case, said that in essence no real court proceedings were taking place, according to RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani service. “We all know that you will announce whatever order you receive. We expect nothing from you, but you cannot be this brazen,” Gurbanov said. He recalled the recent arrests of Ramiz Mehdiyev and Beylar Eyubov, who once held high-ranking government positions and were close to President Ilham Aliyev. “Today you are playing with people’s lives by carrying out orders, and when necessary, you will be used yourselves,” Gurbanov said. Following an argument between him and the judge, the hearing was postponed.
● Public activist and English teacher Dayanat Chalabiyev was arrested after criticizing government policies, including the president, on social media. He was charged with “intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm with hooligan intent,” which carries a sentence of 6 to 11 years in prison. Chalabiyev denies the charges, says he harmed no one, claims he was arrested through deception, and says he is being punished for criticizing the authorities. He has three children.
In recent years, many civic and political activists have been arrested on similar stabbing-related charges. All deny guilt and describe identical scenarios in which alleged victims suddenly appear, claim to have been stabbed, and collapse. Human rights groups estimate that around 400 political prisoners are currently held in Azerbaijani prisons.
● President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughters Leyla and Arzu visited Baku’s renovated “White City” district, formerly known as the heavily polluted “Black City” (pictured). The area has been redeveloped into a modern residential district with wide streets, parks, and sculptures by internationally known artists. The presidential family attended the opening of Zaman Square and a new pedestrian bridge with escalators and elevators.
● Azerbaijan and Georgia reached an agreement on tariffs for exporting Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia via Georgian territory. The agreement was confirmed during a phone call between the two countries’ foreign ministers, who also stressed the importance of expanding high-level political contacts next year.
● The Prosecutor General’s Office warned that Azerbaijani citizens who take part in the war between Russia and Ukraine will face criminal liability. Participation in armed conflicts abroad is classified as a serious or especially serious crime, punishable by 8 to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment.
● Under a new presidential decree, the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations will begin active operations, providing funding through both competitive and non-competitive mechanisms, including state orders and subsidies. A specialized information system will also be established.
● The law “On the Subsistence Minimum for 2026” has been approved. The monthly minimum is set at 317 manats (about $187) for working-age people, 245 manats for pensioners, and 260 manats for children.
Tuesday, December 30, Georgia. Deterioration of the condition of activist Tamara Mearakishvili, who was arrested in Tskhinvali and has declared a dry hunger strike
● For more than a year now, a continuous mass protest has been taking place every evening in Tbilisi outside parliament. Participants are demanding new parliamentary elections and the release of those detained during the protests.
● A lawyer has reported a deterioration in the condition of activist Tamara Mearakishvili, who was arrested in Tskhinvali (so-called South Ossetia). “Tamara has gone on a dry hunger strike and has completely refused not only food, but also water and medication,” said her lawyer Alan Bazzaev. The Georgian citizen and local resident is accused of espionage and faces 10 to 20 years in prison. She categorically denies the charges, stating that she spoke at several international events on behalf of South Ossetia and received a financial certificate for defending her own rights. The case concerns a certificate received in 2018 from the Netherlands’ embassy in Georgia, issued via Georgia’s Foreign Ministry and shown by the “president of South Ossetia,” Gagloev, at a press conference. The lawyer noted that she decided to begin a dry hunger strike yesterday after inappropriate remarks by the prison administration about her refusal to eat. Read more here
● The Interior Ministry has named former Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze as the organizer of the murder of the brother of so-called “thief in law” Levan Jangveladze and announced that the case has been fully solved. More details here
● An agreement has been reached on tariffs for exporting Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia via Georgia. This was confirmed during a phone call between the foreign ministers of the two countries.
● Former President Mikheil Saakashvili, currently in prison, has urged oligarch and founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili (widely regarded as Georgia’s shadow ruler) to release all those detained during protest rallies as a New Year gesture. “These people refuse to submit pardon requests, so they are not suitable as bargaining chips for you. Their release as a unilateral act on your part would be reasonable—perhaps it would at least slightly cool public anger,” Saakashvili wrote on Facebook.
● Heavy snowfall in western Georgia has damaged high- and low-voltage power lines. Several hundred subscribers remain without electricity, with particularly difficult conditions in Imereti and Samegrelo. Railway power supply was also disrupted, forcing a passenger train bound for Batumi to stop near Kutaisi for several hours.
Monday, December 29, Azerbaijan. The U.S. Congress has published a bill proposing the removal of restrictions on aid to Azerbaijan
● The official website of the U.S. Congress has published the text of a bill proposing the removal of restrictions on assistance to Azerbaijan. The bill states that “since gaining independence, Azerbaijan has remained a reliable ally of the United States and its partners, carrying out important cooperation in both military and civilian spheres.” It also says that “Azerbaijan has clearly demonstrated its commitment to peace and stability in the South Caucasus, and that its borders and territorial integrity are закреплены by a peace agreement agreed between Azerbaijan and Armenia.” In this regard, the bill proposes repealing Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act and removing the corresponding provision from the law. The bill was introduced in Congress on December 9 by Democratic Representative Anna Paulina Luna.
The amendment was adopted in 1992 during the first Karabakh war, when Armenia occupied Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. Azerbaijan responded by imposing a blockade on Armenia. As a result, the U.S. Congress adopted Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, banning U.S. government assistance to Azerbaijan. In August, President Donald Trump signed a document suspending the application of this amendment.
● In recent days, Azerbaijani media and social networks have been actively circulating reports about alleged threats to the country from certain radical terrorist groups. The sources of these reports are either unnamed or unclear. Some experts believe this may in fact be a campaign organized by the Ministry of National Security. In particular, the outlet Minval wrote that “the Azerbaijani authorities may be trying to demonstrate to the West that there is a serious threat of Islamic radicalism in the country. If they leave power, Islamists who are not friendly toward Europe could come to power. This would put at risk the multi-million-dollar investments of Western companies.”
● Azerbaijan will soon assume the chairmanship of the Council of Europe, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties Samed Seyidov reminded journalists. “At the end of May, a meeting of the PACE Standing Committee will be held in Baku. In June, Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Council of Europe begins. During our chairmanship, a joint action plan with the Council of Europe will be implemented, including more active, deeper and broader work to ensure human rights. However, even during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, we will oppose turning human rights into a political instrument,” Seyidov said.
● Azerbaijan has reduced imports of cars from Georgia by 39%. Azerbaijan currently ranks third among countries importing cars from Georgia.
● Since January, Georgia has imported 49% more tonnes of oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan than in the same period last year. In November, imports of these products from Azerbaijan increased 84-fold.
● The Ministry of Emergency Situations has urged residents of mountainous areas and tourists planning trips to the mountains not to leave populated areas in the coming days due to expected severe frost. In cases of extreme necessity, travelers are advised to inform relatives in advance about their planned route. Drivers are urged to ensure their vehicles meet seasonal technical requirements and have sufficient fuel supplies. People are also advised to avoid areas with a potential risk of avalanches, including steep slopes, and to return to populated areas before nightfall.
Photo: A festive week Winter Fairy Tale has opened in Khankendi in Karabakh to mark the Day of Solidarity of Azerbaijanis Worldwide and the New Year. The city administration said kiosks featuring products from more than 30 companies have opened in the central Victory Square, and games, competitions, and concerts are planned. It was noted that such celebrations were held there for the first time last year. Photo Minval
Monday, December 29, Armenia. Foreign Ministry: The government does not seek to push Russia out of Armenia
● “The government does not aim to push Russia out of Armenia or to sever political, economic, or other ties with Russia; no such policy is being pursued,” Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Public Television. “Deepening our relations with the EU is not aimed at breaking ties with Russia. If one day the question of Armenia’s accession to the EU arises, then of course the time will come to decide on the Eurasian Economic Union (the Russia-led economic bloc of which Armenia is a member). When that moment comes, we will make a decision. Our relations with the EU are gradually deepening,” the minister said.
● Mirzoyan also emphasized that the withdrawal of Russia’s 102nd military base from Armenia is not on the authorities’ agenda.
● “It is legitimate to call Nikol Pashinyan’s government looters,” said Edmond Marukyan, leader of the opposition Bright Armenia party, commenting on the decision to grant lawmakers nearly $5,000 each as a New Year bonus. “They loot the country through inefficient programs, squander money, then open criminal cases and ask why anyone should care. Our parliament has done nothing good, and this should be called payment for loyalty,” Marukyan said. Armenia’s opposition generally has a reputation for being pro-Russian. Read more about the New Year bonus for MPs here
● Under a Japanese grant, Armenia will receive automated equipment to monitor major air pollutants. The equipment will be installed in Yerevan. The justification notes that the existing pollution monitoring system does not meet modern requirements in terms of either technology or monitored parameters.
● Minister of High-Tech Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan has proposed introducing AI fundamentals into the curriculum at Yerevan State University starting in 2026, with plans to later expand the program to all universities and schools. “We can make a breakthrough and pull ahead in the global race for leadership in AI education if we start acting now,” the minister wrote on social media.
● Some districts of Yerevan remain without electricity following a nighttime fire at a substation. The cause of the incident is still unknown.
● The first snowfall of the season has blanketed Yerevan, with snow cover reaching 10–15 cm, according to the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center.
Monday, December 29, Georgia. The State Security Service will conduct a detailed investigation into the reasons behind high food prices
● The State Security Service will conduct a detailed investigation into the reasons behind high food prices. “Strict legal measures will be taken against any illegal actions that harm the interests of citizens and the country’s economic security,” Deputy Head of the service Lasha Magradze said. Earlier, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said food prices in Georgia are higher than in European countries, likely due to violations of antitrust legislation.
● A court has ordered the continued pre-trial detention of Bacho Akhalaia, a former defense minister under ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. He was detained on December 25. Authorities have described him as the main organizer of an attempted storming of the presidential palace on October 4.
● “The regime is poisoning us! An international investigation is needed!” Thousands of protesters marched in Tbilisi from the Philharmonic Hall to parliament with these demands. On December 1, the BBC published an investigative film alleging that Georgian Dream may have used “kamit,” a banned chemical substance from the First World War, against participants in pro-European rallies.
● Due to an accident on a gas pipeline, 3,800 subscribers were left without gas in the Digomi residential district of Tbilisi.
● A sharp deterioration in weather conditions is expected in western Georgia on December 29–30, with emergency services urging the public to exercise caution.
