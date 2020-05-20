Armenia: asymptomatic coronavirus patients to remain home to save beds for severe cases

Armenia has decided not to quarantine asymptomatic coronavirus patients anymore.

The number of patients has increased dramatically in recent days, and this forced the government to make a decision previously warned about by the Minister of Health. and this is a forced decision, which was previously warned by the Minister of Health.

Now those who have tested positive, but have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, will no longer be quarantined in hospitals or hotels. And those who are already quarantined will be sent home in a few days. Armenian Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan announced this on his Facebook page.

On May 19, there were 218 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 5,041. That day, 145 recovered, bringing the total to 2,164 patients. In total, 64 people could not be saved.

The state of emergency was extended until June 13, but most of the restrictions have been lifted. Almost all businesses have reopened. As of May 18, even public transport has started running again, which in Armenia was considered the most dangerous center of infection. The government is moving towards replacing restrictions with new rules of conduct. In particular, wearing masks has become compulsory. Violators face a fine.

Doctors from urban clinics, rural outpatient clinics and health centers will monitor the health of those infected at home.

Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan says that the increase in the number of infected people is forcing “to change the strategy regarding asymptomatic patients cases in terms of the optimal use of beds and other resources.”

Fine for not wearing a mask

As of May 18, it is mandatory to carry masks with you in Armenia and wear them indoors. Violators face a fine of 100 to 250,000 drams (200-500 dollars).

National Assembly MPs met on May 19 for an ad-hoc meeting. After much discussion, they decided to reduce the fine to 10,000 drams ($20). The parliament approved this decision after the first reading.

Incidentally, masks can be homemade, and can even be replaced with a scarf.

