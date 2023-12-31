fbpx
How they celebrate the New Year 2024 in Baku, Yerevan, and Tbilisi, three videos

New Year videos from Baku, Yerevan, and Tbilisi

Baku

Video JAMnews

Tbilisi

Video JAMnews / David Pipia

Yerevan

Video JAMnews / Tika Martirosyan

