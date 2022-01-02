ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

New Year, new hopes - the year 2022 comes to Azerbaijan. Photo / Video

messenger vk-black email copy print

2022 New Year celebrations in Azerbaijan

In the capital of Azerbaijan, the pre-New Year excitement surpassed all expectations this year. There were long traffic jams everywhere in Baku, all central streets were full of people. It seemed that Baku residents and guests of the city decided to celebrate the New Year’s holiday for several days in a row.

New Year’s holidays in Azerbaijan this time will last 5 days – from December 31 to January 4.

On January 31, the country will celebrate the Day of Solidarity of all Azerbaijanis across the world. This day is also a national holiday.

JAMnews correspondents spoke with some residents of Baku, who shared their impressions of the outgoing year and expectations for the new 2022.

2022 New Year celebrations in Azerbaijan

Aysel Khankishiyeva:

“I remember the past year as a continuation of the annoying pandemic. But there were also happy moments. We were finally allowed to hold weddings, and I went to several such celebrations at once. In general, I would call the year not the most successful one.

In 2022 I look forward to the end of the pandemic and the return to normal life, which everyone really misses”.

Tapdıg Bagirov:

“All the past years are beautiful and remarkable in their own way. I think you shouldn’t remember bad events, the life of our generation is not all sweet.

In the new year, I look forward to the fulfillment of my desires. I hope I will meet my love, and 2022 will be remembered for a lifetime ”.

2022 New Year celebrations in Azerbaijan

Svetlana Aliyeva:

“In the outgoing year 2021, my daughter went to school. This was probably the best event in my entire life.

From the new year, I expect only the best news, events, and real happiness both for myself and for all our people”.

2022 New Year celebrations in Azerbaijan

Ramin Kazimov:

“What can I say? The year was post-war, a little difficult for all of us. The economy is not at its finest, the state has a lot of worries – the restoration of the liberated territories, the construction of cities and villages. All this is not easy, but the people must not forget anything.

I hope that in the new year everything will be a little bit better”, he said.

Most read

1

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

2

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

3

Booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to become mandatory in Azerbaijan

4

Did Pashinyan “surrender” Karabakh again? Armenian PM's statements spark criticism

5

Georgia has 2nd highest Covid death rate in the world in a week. Armenia comes the 43rd, Azerbaijan - the 63rd

6

Abkhazia welcomes 2022: what do people expect from it and how will they remember their 2021?

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews