New Year, new hopes - the year 2022 comes to Azerbaijan. Photo / Video

2022 New Year celebrations in Azerbaijan

In the capital of Azerbaijan, the pre-New Year excitement surpassed all expectations this year. There were long traffic jams everywhere in Baku, all central streets were full of people. It seemed that Baku residents and guests of the city decided to celebrate the New Year’s holiday for several days in a row.

New Year’s holidays in Azerbaijan this time will last 5 days – from December 31 to January 4.

On January 31, the country will celebrate the Day of Solidarity of all Azerbaijanis across the world. This day is also a national holiday.

JAMnews correspondents spoke with some residents of Baku, who shared their impressions of the outgoing year and expectations for the new 2022.

Aysel Khankishiyeva:

“I remember the past year as a continuation of the annoying pandemic. But there were also happy moments. We were finally allowed to hold weddings, and I went to several such celebrations at once. In general, I would call the year not the most successful one.

In 2022 I look forward to the end of the pandemic and the return to normal life, which everyone really misses”.

Tapdıg Bagirov:

“All the past years are beautiful and remarkable in their own way. I think you shouldn’t remember bad events, the life of our generation is not all sweet.

In the new year, I look forward to the fulfillment of my desires. I hope I will meet my love, and 2022 will be remembered for a lifetime ”.

Svetlana Aliyeva:

“In the outgoing year 2021, my daughter went to school. This was probably the best event in my entire life.

From the new year, I expect only the best news, events, and real happiness both for myself and for all our people”.

Ramin Kazimov:

“What can I say? The year was post-war, a little difficult for all of us. The economy is not at its finest, the state has a lot of worries – the restoration of the liberated territories, the construction of cities and villages. All this is not easy, but the people must not forget anything.

I hope that in the new year everything will be a little bit better”, he said.