ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon

Baku and Yerevan welcome 2022

messenger vk-black email copy print

Reporters of the “Trajectories” project walk along the New Year’s streets in Yerevan (Shushi Asatryan) and Baku (Isa Мusayev). Join them to discover how two capitals welcome 2022 👇

Baku and Yerevan welcome 2022

Most read

1

Did Pashinyan “surrender” Karabakh again? Armenian PM's statements spark criticism

2

What caused the collapse of Turkish lira - political or economic reasons?

3

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

4

Armenian-Turkish negotiations: old agenda in new realities. What to expect?

5

Georgia has 2nd highest Covid death rate in the world in a week. Armenia comes the 43rd, Azerbaijan - the 63rd

6

Booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to become mandatory in Azerbaijan

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews