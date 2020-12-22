New Year in Georgia: malls to open up for a week, transport remains closed

Georgia has approved a system of restrictions in connection with the coronavirus pandemic for the period of the New Year holidays from December 24 through January 2.

There are no new bans in addition to the already existing strict quarantine, and several indulgences will be made.

Since November 24, in Tbilisi and seven other large cities (Rustavi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Gori, Zugdidi, Poti and Telavi), all shops have been closed, except for those selling food, animal feed and household chemicals. Agricultural markets work. All public transport, including intercity transport, has been stopped. There is a curfew from 21.00 to 5.00.

All shops will open except for clothing fairs

For all retail facilities that are allowed to operate from December 24 to January 2, the following schedule is introduced:

● Business hours are between 07:00 and 19:00.

● For every 20 square meters of floorspace – no more than one customer;

● The distance in queues must be monitored both inside and outside the store.

● Promotions with discounts can only be announced in the morning and / or at any time online.

● Fitting booths will not work in clothing stores.

● Stores must authorize returns or exchanges within one month, and this can only be done after February 1st.

● No cafes or restaurants on-site, including take-away.

In the event of any violation, the shopping facility will be fined and closed.

Cafes and restaurants will not open, transport will not work



As before, not only urban, but also intercity public transport will not work. But there is still no ban on driving in private cars.

Also, the curfew will not be canceled. The only exceptions will be New Year’s Eve, from December 31 to January 1, and Christmas Eve, from January 6 to 7.

Also, no New Year’s events are permitted.

Hotels will continue to operate in the same mode – all are open, except for ski resorts. However, it is prohibited to admit anyone other than hotel guests into the restaurants at the hotels, and it is forbidden to organize any entertainment events.

On December 22, 3,064 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Georgia, another 42 patients died. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 212,526 cases of infection have been confirmed, of which 2,182 people have died, 188,408 have recovered. Currently, 21,910 people are infected.

According to the coordination center, after a period of sharp increase in the number of infections in Georgia, a period of stabilization has begun.