Azerbaijan
Baku's central streets –empty during the strict quarantine regime. Video, photo

Since December 14, 2020, a strict quarantine regime has been introduced in Baku and other cities of Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Until January 18, 2021, residents can leave their homes only once a day, for three hours. As a result of these measures, the streets of the capital are empty, and it is difficult to meet anyone in usually crowded places at noon.

Note that the quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until January 31, 2021. Until that day, public transport in Baku will not work on Saturdays and Sundays. The Baku Metro has been closed for almost two months.

All roads from the capital to the regions and back are closed. Catering facilities only serve customers with delivery. All other points of sale and service, with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies, are closed and sales are carried out only online.

Below, a video and photo reportage of JAMnews from the streets of Baku.

Photo: JAMnews
Photo: JAMnews
Photo: JAMnews
Photo: JAMnews
Photo: JAMnews
Photo: JAMnews
Photo: JAMnews
Photo: JAMnews
Photo: JAMnews
Photo: JAMnews

