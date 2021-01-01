How Azerbaijan rang in 2021 – Video, photo

For the first time in many decades in Azerbaijan, the New Year was celebrated in an unusual way: without fireworks and the usual festive mood. The recently ended war and quarantine left their marks on the holiday.

Azerbaijan lost more than 2,800 servicemen in the second Karabakh war, and the opinion dominated in society that it was not proper to mark the holidays at such a time.

The strict quarantine regime continues due to the coronavirus pandemic. Residents of Baku and many other cities of the country can leave their homes only once a day for a maximum of three hours, having received SMS permission in advance.

JAMnews prepared a video and photo report from the streets of Baku a few hours before 2021.

Photo: JAMnews

