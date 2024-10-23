fbpx
New video by "Georgian Dream" copies a Russian propaganda clip

The new election campaign video from the ruling party of Georgia, published on Facebook, closely mirrors the script of a Kremlin propaganda video made before the 2018 Russian presidential elections.

The video was originally posted by Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze.

Georgian video:

Russian video:

Both videos feature a dialogue between a husband and wife, with the husband expressing reluctance to go to the polls. However, the speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, claims that this is merely a coincidence and not a copy.

“Then you could say that family and marriage are also Russian phenomena. It’s just ridiculous,” Papuashvili told reporters.

According to the speaker, he is pleased that the clip has caught the public’s attention and that many are sharing it on social media, as these people will know “what evil they might be supporting.”

In this context, “evil” refers to the former government of Georgia, meaning the current opposition.

