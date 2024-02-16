New Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved a new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers. The new Cabinet mainly consists of members of the previous Cabinet of Ministers. Only the Minister of Justice and the head of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations have not been reappointed. By the order of the head of state, persons who will temporarily perform the duties of the heads of these structures have been appointed.

On February 16, newly elected President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on approval of the composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country.

According to the order of the head of state, the following persons were appointed as members of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

First Deputy Prime Minister – Yagub Abdulla oglu Eyyubov;

Deputy Prime Minister – Ali Javad oglu Ahmedov;

Deputy Prime Minister – Shahin Abdulla oglu Mustafayev;

Minister of Internal Affairs – Vilayat Suleyman oglu Eyvazov;

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources – Mukhtar Bahadur oglu Babayev;

Minister of Science and Education – Emin Eldar oglu Amrullaev;

Minister of Energy – Parviz Ogtay oglu Shahbazov;

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population – Sahil Rafig oglu Babayev;

Minister of Emergency Situations – Kyamaleddin Fattah oglu Heydarov;

Minister of Youth and Sports – Farid Fazil oglu Gaibov;

Minister of Foreign Affairs – Jeyhun Aziz oglu Bayramov;

Minister of Economy – Mikail Chingiz oglu Jabbarov;

Minister of Agriculture – Majnun Gadir oglu Mammadov;

Minister of Finance – Samir Rauf oglu Sharifov;

Minister of Culture – Adil Gabil oglu Kerimli;

Minister of Defense – Zakir Asker oglu Hasanov;

Minister of Defense Industry – Vugar Valeh oglu Mustafayev

Minister of Digital Development and Transportation – Rashad Nabi oglu Nabiyev;

Minister of Health – Teymur Yusif oglu Musayev;

Chairman of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children Problems – Bahar Avyaz gizi Muradova;

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora – Fuad Rauf oglu Muradov;

Chairman of the State Customs Committee – Shahin Soltan oglu Bagirov;

Head of the State Border Service – Elchin Isaga oglu Guliyev;

Chairman of the State Statistics Committee – Tair Yagub oglu Budagov;

Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture – Anar Adil oglu Guliyev;

Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs – Rovshan Shukur oglu Rzayev;

Head of the State Migration Service – Vusal Afgan oglu Huseynov;

Head of the State Security Service – Ali Nagi oglu Nagiyev;

Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service – Orkhan Sedyar oglu Sultanov;

Head of the State Service for Mobilization and Recruitment for Military Service – Mursal Gorkhmaz oglu Ibragimov;

Chairman of the State Agency for Water Resources – Zaur Rauf oglu Mikailov;

Chairman of the State Agency for Tourism – Fuad Gumbat oglu Nagiyev;

Chairman of the Food Security Agency – Goshgar Ilahi oglu Tahmazli;

Head of the National Archives Department – Asker Adil oglu Rasulov.

All these officials were part of the previous Cabinet of Ministers. That is, most of the Cabinet remained unchanged.

Of the previous officials, two did not join the new Cabinet – Fikret Mammadov, former Minister of Justice, and Mubariz Gurbanly, former Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

No one has been appointed to these posts yet. By presidential order, Deputy Minister of Justice Azer Mammad oglu Jafarov has been assigned to temporarily perform the duties of the Minister.

Also, Sayyad Adil oglu Salahli, the first deputy chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, has been assigned to temporarily perform the duties of the chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.