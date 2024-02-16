fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

The Georgian president went to Munich "unauthorized"; the parliament speaker says she disrespects the constitution

messenger vk-black email copy print

Commenting on Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili’s “unauthorized” visit to the Munich Conference, Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili remarked that Zurabishvili shows a lack of respect for the country’s Constitution.

“[The Constitution] holds no value for her; to her, they are merely pieces of paper. She views Georgia as the backyard of her residence, where she can act as she pleases. Salome Zurabishvili represents only herself in Munich; she does not represent Georgia and will not inflict any harm upon it,” Papuashvili stated.

Furthermore, the new chairman of the Georgian Dream, Irakli Garibashvili, went as far as to label Salome Zurabishvili a “traitor.”

“Ivanishvili is the main addressee of all questions” – Georgian president’s last report to parliament

Experts on the attempt to impeach the Georgian President

“Georgian President freed herself from ‘Ivanishvili complex’ and called a spade a spade” – Opinion

President of Georgia attending the Munich security conference

According to the presidential administration, Zurabishvili departed for Munich on February 5.

“From February 16 to 18, the President of Georgia will participate in discussions concerning international security matters at the Munich Conference alongside world leaders, heads of state, and prominent representatives of international organizations.

During the Munich Security Conference, which serves as the foremost global platform for deliberating international security issues, the President of Georgia will address the panel titled ‘A Deeper, Wider, and More Capable European Union’ and will engage in discussions concerning ensuring NATO’s eastern flank readiness (‘Better Safe Than Sorry: Securing NATO’s Eastern Flank Readiness’),” stated the presidential administration.

Zurabishvili has previously faced accusations of violating the constitution.

On September 1, 2023, the ruling Georgian Dream party initiated impeachment proceedings against the president, citing her gross violation of the constitution through multiple visits to European countries without government consent.

Indeed, these presidential visits were unauthorized by the government. However, in response to the allegations, Zurabishvili defended herself by stating that she financed these trips independently and advocated for Georgia to attain candidate status for European Union membership.

Before parliament could vote on the impeachment motion, the Constitutional Court had to ascertain whether the president had indeed breached the Constitution. The court confirmed the violation, but as anticipated, the opposition did not lend support to impeachment, resulting in its failure to proceed.

According to Salome Zurabishvili’s most recent tax return, she allocated 48,217 lari [approximately $18 thousand] of her personal funds towards visits to European countries.

Furthermore, the declaration reveals that the president expended 55,275 lari [around $21 thousand] on charitable contributions.

Most read

1

Why are Ossetians affected by the conflict unable to regain Georgian citizenship and their property?

2

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

3

A horrific crime in Azerbaijan - a young man killed five members of his family

4

"Baku forcing new concessions from Yerevan": view on the latest escalation

5

"Moscow insists that South Ossetia refrain from provoking Tbilisi" - Opinion

6

Pashinyan dodges tough queries: interview with The Telegraph

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews