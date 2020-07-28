NDI poll: 76% of Georgian respondents support EU membership, and 69% support NATO membership

A new survey conducted by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) shows the Georgian population continues to support the country joining the EU and NATO.

76% of respondents agree with the Georgian government’s stated goal of becoming a member of the European Union. 69% of respondents support NATO membership.

Compared to the results of a public opinion poll conducted in November-December 2019, support for EU membership decreased by 6%, and for NATO membership – by 5%.

When asked whether Georgia would benefit more from European and Euro-Atlantic integration, or from integration with Russia, 59% of respondents answered that Georgia would benefit more from joining the European Union and NATO.

11% of respondents believe that Georgia will benefit more if it rejects European and Euro-Atlantic integration in exchange for improving relations with Russia.

The NDI public opinion poll was conducted on June 26-30, 1550 people were interviewed by phone throughout Georgia (excluding the occupied territories).