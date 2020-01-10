Natali Jaiani. Georgian tennis player on her idol, goals and daily routine

Natali is a TBC Bank scholar

14-year-old Natali Jaiani has been playing professional tennis for four years.

The Leila Meskhi Tennis Academy student gets up at seven in the morning to go to training.

Natali is already the champion of Georgia. However, her aims are far greater. Natali’s idol is Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka. Natali’s dream is to repeat Naomi’s success.

Endurance, a lot of hard work and effort are the secrets to success, she says.

Natali is a TBC Bank scholar. The monthly stipend she receives from the bank is an important source of support for the young tennis player.