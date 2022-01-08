fbpx
"My only wealth in this life is children" - story of a refugee. Video

Gulnara Bendeliani, refugee from Abkhazia

Gulnara Bendeliani is a mining engineer by profession. She lived with her family in the city of Tkvarcheli in Abkhazia for 22 years. In the 1990s, she first handed over her party card, and then, when the war began in Abkhazia, she left with her family.

She has been a displaced person for 30 years. She still hasn’t received the apartment. The family maintains trade in the market. She says that life will not get better until people realize that, in fact, the fate of the country is in their own hands.

