Minister of Justice proposes to transfer Mikheil Saakashvili to Gori military hospital



Former President of Georgia, imprisoned Mikhail Saakashvili, who lost fainted yesterday during the meeting with his lawyers, has been offered to continue treatment at the Gori military hospital. After completing his treatment, he will be returned to Rustavi prison. This was stated at a special briefing by the Minister of Justice of Georgia Rati Bregadze.

“We propose to transfer him to the military hospital of the Ministry of Defense named after Giorgi Abramishvili. This is the place where his health and safety will be fully protected by the state. By this decision, we protect not only the health and life of Mikheil Saakashvili, but also the lives of other people who have also declared a hunger strike”, said the Minister of Justice.

This statement was preceded by the deterioration of Mikheil Saakashvili’s condition. Yesterday, on November 18, ex-President Saakashvili, who was imprisoned in the 18th medical institution in Gldani, lost consciousness.

Guliko Kiliftari, a doctor at the Republican Hospital, was in prison at the time of the incident. It was she who provided Mikheil Saakashvili with the first aid and later made the first public comment.

On the same night, Mikhail Saakashvili was visited by the President of the Sympathy Rehabilitation Center for Torture Victims, Mariam Jishkariani, and a group of experts created by the Public Defender of Georgia.

Mariam Jishkariani assessed the condition of Mikhail Saakashvili as “extremely difficult” and stated that “he urgently needs to be transferred to a multidisciplinary clinic”.

According to a group of experts, “Mikhail Saakashvili developed one of the most serious complications – convulsions caused by Wernicke’s encephalopathy”.

Both departments once again called on the authorities to transfer Mikhail Saakashvili to a multidisciplinary clinic.

The aggravation of Saakashvili’s situation was followed by a number of statements, including one from the US State Department.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price called on the Georgian government to heed the Ombudsman’s recommendations and to treat Saakashvili “fairly and with dignity”.

Today, November 19, the State Inspectorate sent a letter to the government with a request to transfer Mikhail Saakashvili to a multidisciplinary clinic.

Yelena Khoshtaria, whose health is also deteriorating and who requires a wheelchair to get around, said she would refuse to take her medication until Saakashvili was sent to a multidisciplinary clinic.