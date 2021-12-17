Mikheil Saakashvili supports Georgian President Zurabishvili's call for 'national agreement'

Ex-President Saakashvili supports Zurabishvili’s call for reconciliation

Detained ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili commented on the statement of the President Salome Zurabishvili and said that, for the first time in many years, he heard “an objective and very accurate description of the situation [in the country]”. In addition, in parallel with the peaceful protest, Saakashvili welcomes the proposal for dialogue.

“The fact is that we do not have an economic boom and success that the country declares, the country is in the worst socio-economic and political crisis, and people are leaving Georgia en masse. Our country and society cannot move forward.

It took a lot of courage to say this, and today Salome Zurabishvili undoubtedly showed it”, the ex-president said.

He also emphasized that he will not stop fighting until the difficult situation, which even the current president of Georgia describes in her speech, changes radically for every Georgian citizen.

“The most important thing now is the result – leading our country to peace, once and for all, irrevocably leading it down the Western path and forever freeing it from the only enemy of our statehood – Russia. After all, we are all children of this country, and there is no alternative to civil consent, an agreement on fair rules of the game”, Saakashvili wrote.

On December 16, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili addressed the leaders of political parties and independent MPs at a New Year’s reception. According to the President, the process of reducing polarization and reconciliation must be inclusive, and without preconditions.

According to Zurabishvili, the reconciliation process must be completely transparent, which means that it will begin with consultations involving all spheres at the individual or group levels.

According to her, the advancement of any preconditions for the start of the process will create new polarization and new contradictions.