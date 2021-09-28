ENGLISH arrow icon
Memory of the victims of the second Karabakh war was honored in Yerevan. Video

September 27 is the anniversary of the second Karabakh war. Thousands of people came to the Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan to pay tribute to those who died in the war and those buried there․ The Yerablur Pantheon was founded in 1992. Soldiers who died in the war in Nagorno-Karabakh are buried here.

Within the framework of the “Trajectories” project, we are also publishing a video about the commemoration of those killed in Azerbaijan.

Trajectories is a media project that tells stories of people whose lives have been impacted by conflicts in the South Caucasus. We work with authors and editors from across the South Caucasus and do not support any one side in any conflict. The publications on this page are solely the responsibility of the authors. In the majority of cases, toponyms are those used in the author’s society. The project is implemented by GoGroup Media and International Alert and is funded by the European Union

