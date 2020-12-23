Captured Armenian citizen arrested in Azerbaijan for 'torture' during 1st Karabakh war

By the decision of a Baku military court, 51-year-old citizen of Armenia Ludvig Mkrtchyan was arrested for torturing captured Azerbaijanis.

Mkrtchyan himself was captured during the second Karabakh war.

He was convicted of torturing Azerbaijani prisoners of war who fell into the hands of the Armenian army during the first Karabakh war in the early 90s.

Details of the criminal case against Mkrtchyan are not given.

Ludvig Mkrtchyan was arrested for four months – for the duration of the investigation.