Life after the war: from a soldier to a sculptor. Video
Eric participated in the Second Karabakh war, where he saw many deaths. He returned with a wound, and now he will limp on his right leg for the rest of his life.
But despite all the horrors seen and experienced by Eric, he did not lose his thirst for life. Upon returning home, he began to master the sculpture. The first exhibition of his statues was opened in Yerevan.
“A story of Eric – participant in the second Karabakh war”. Here are more stories, opinions and no comments from the authors of the all-Caucasus Youth Group “Generation Genius”
