Zeitun and Alice dreaming of changing Ganja. Video

A story of Zeytun and Alice



If you are brought here with your eyes closed and are not told that you are one step away from the center of Ganja, then you will never guess where you are. Narrow streets, dilapidated houses – all this is located right in the heart of the very modern center of the second most important city of Azerbaijan. Zeytun lives in one of these houses and he brought alternative theatrical art to Ganja.

According to Zeitun Hasanov, he became interested in theatrical art relatively recently, in February 2021, and decided to devote himself to this business.

For four months, he took an accelerated theater course, and then with friends put on the first play called “Tetris”.

His next performances were held within the framework of various festivals, because there was no one to finance them in Ganja, there was not even a room for rehearsals. The first performances were shown under the title “Tao”. This word in Chinese means “path”.

Zeitun and Alisa. Photo: JAMnews

Soon Zeytun began to act alone under the name “Mistral”. His first personal performance was the action “Soyunjag” (translated from the Azerbaijani language – a synthesis of the words “undress” and “toy”). He rehearsed this performance during the days of deep depression for 20 days. “In this performance, I wanted to convey the idea that all people act, moved by threads, like puppets,” says Zeytun.

The performance, titled “The Bride,” coincided with a news thread about child sexual harassment and early marriage. All these performances Zeytun showed at home, which is also his workshop.

Zeytun says that he and his associates in Ganja have to fight on several “fronts” at once. He was condemned once because he dared to go out in shorts:

“One day a grown man took me aside and warned me not to go out in shorts. I did not obey him and every day I went out in my usual shorts. Ten days later, he noticed that the same man was also wearing shorts. In other words, they failed to change me, on the contrary, I changed them. “

“Our audience is familiar people. Once I worked as a bartender, now I make various things by hand at home, and they know me for this. When we bring them all together, we get our audience, ”Zeytun says about his viewers.

Alice the cat lives with Zeitun. Zeytun explained why he named it that way: “I remembered the work“ Alice in Wonderland ”. And the house in which I live is a miracle for our Ganja. That is why I called the cat Alice. “

“My main goal is to change something in Ganja. The fact that I was able to achieve something with only shorts gives me an incentive. An incentive to try to do more, ”Zeytun summed up his words.