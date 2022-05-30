fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Le Figaro: Georgia drifts towards Moscow's orbit and away from the EU

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgia is drifting closer to Moscow – Le Figaro

The French Le Figaro media outlet published an article about the government of Georgia, in which the author Isabelle Laser criticizes the political course of the country and the ruling power.

Laser notes that the Georgian government has not condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine and has not joined the sanctions imposed on the Kremlin.

According to the article, in parallel with the hostilities in the Donbas, Russia is wreaking havoc in other countries of the post-Soviet space, one example of which is the detention of Mikheil Saakashvili.

“While fighting in the Donbas rages daily, Russia is waging war in other ways in the former Soviet Union. Vladimir Putin’s number one public enemy, Mikheil Saakashvili, who guided his country, Georgia, into the Western democratic family after the 2004 Rose Revolution and successfully implemented several market economy reforms, is slowly dying at the age of 54 in prison.

“According to his relatives, the former charismatic and pro-European president may not be able to endure the mistreatment, of which he is a victim, for long”, the author of the article wrote.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili responded to the article. According to him, this is another ‘dirty article commissioned by Raphael Glucksmann’:

“You know perfectly well who Rafael Glucksmann was – he was Mikhail Saakashvili’s adviser at the time when Saakashvili killed, raped, and tortured people, in fact, turning the country into the mafia state. This man, Glucksmann, is now an MEP. Glucksmann was also actively involved in shaping government policy. The author of today’s article is Ms. Isabelle Laser, a friend of Glucksmann. Therefore, this article was commissioned by Glucksmann”.

It should be noted that a few days ago, former US Ambassador to Georgia Ian Kelly and former US Assistant Secretary of State David Kramer published a joint article entitled “Putin is failing in Ukraine, but winning in Georgia”.

According to Ian Kelly and David Kramer, the Georgian Dream party makes decisions based on an attempt not to ‘provoke’ Putin. Also, in their opinion, the government of Georgia has seized all branches of government.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews