Le Figaro: Georgia drifts towards Moscow's orbit and away from the EU

Georgia is drifting closer to Moscow – Le Figaro

The French Le Figaro media outlet published an article about the government of Georgia, in which the author Isabelle Laser criticizes the political course of the country and the ruling power.

Laser notes that the Georgian government has not condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine and has not joined the sanctions imposed on the Kremlin.

According to the article, in parallel with the hostilities in the Donbas, Russia is wreaking havoc in other countries of the post-Soviet space, one example of which is the detention of Mikheil Saakashvili.

“While fighting in the Donbas rages daily, Russia is waging war in other ways in the former Soviet Union. Vladimir Putin’s number one public enemy, Mikheil Saakashvili, who guided his country, Georgia, into the Western democratic family after the 2004 Rose Revolution and successfully implemented several market economy reforms, is slowly dying at the age of 54 in prison.

“According to his relatives, the former charismatic and pro-European president may not be able to endure the mistreatment, of which he is a victim, for long”, the author of the article wrote.



Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili responded to the article. According to him, this is another ‘dirty article commissioned by Raphael Glucksmann’:

“You know perfectly well who Rafael Glucksmann was – he was Mikhail Saakashvili’s adviser at the time when Saakashvili killed, raped, and tortured people, in fact, turning the country into the mafia state. This man, Glucksmann, is now an MEP. Glucksmann was also actively involved in shaping government policy. The author of today’s article is Ms. Isabelle Laser, a friend of Glucksmann. Therefore, this article was commissioned by Glucksmann”.

It should be noted that a few days ago, former US Ambassador to Georgia Ian Kelly and former US Assistant Secretary of State David Kramer published a joint article entitled “Putin is failing in Ukraine, but winning in Georgia”.

According to Ian Kelly and David Kramer, the Georgian Dream party makes decisions based on an attempt not to ‘provoke’ Putin. Also, in their opinion, the government of Georgia has seized all branches of government.