Russian FM, Defense Minister in Yerevan for talks on Karabakh truce implementation

Heads of the Russian Defense and Foreign Ministry Sergei Shoigu and Sergei Lavrov have arrived in Armenia to hold talks on the implementation of the truce and the introduction of Russian peace keepers in the Karabakh conflict zone.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has already met with the Russian Defense Minister. Shoigu said that the main task of Russia, set by President Vladimir Putin, is to prevent bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh:

“There is a lot of work to be done to establish peace. And we undoubtedly intend to realize this task. In addition, we intend to discuss a number of issues related to the life and work of our peacekeepers, as well as, naturally, our further cooperation both in the military and in the military-technical sphere. We have arrived with a large program and we hope for its implementation.”

Shoigu said that the Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the conflict zone as soon as possible and that the process ended the day before yesterday. 23 observation posts have been established, Russian peacekeepers control the road leading to Stepanakert, the Lachin corridor and ensure movement along these routes.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked the Russian minister for his support. According to him, during the war, the Armenian government felt the support of Russia:

“Of course, there was a difficult period before the war, but now is a more difficult time, we hope that during this period we will be able to deepen our cooperation with the Russian Federation, including in the field of security, not only security, but also in the field of military-technical cooperation”.