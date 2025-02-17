Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, February 17, Georgia. Public demands an investigation into children's deaths in Batumi and journalist access
● The ombudsman urged relevant authorities to ensure a swift and objective investigation into the Batumi tragedy, where two young children died after falling into an unprotected water-filled pit at a construction site. Levan Ioseliani also called for effective safety standards in public spaces and construction sites. The tragedy occurred in an impoverished Batumi district, ironically called the “City of Dreams.” Read and watch our report on living conditions there.
● Less than a month ago, a similar tragedy happened in Tbilisi. A teenager fell into a water-filled trench near Rike Park. No one was held accountable for his death.
● Thousands of pro-European protesters, demonstrating for over two and a half months, lit candles in front of parliament to honor the two children who died in Batumi. On the 81st day of protests, demonstrators blocked Rustaveli Avenue, demanding new parliamentary elections and the release of all detained protesters.
● The Charter of Journalistic Ethics called on Ajara’s authorities and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ensure journalist safety and urged the investigative service to probe cases of police mistreatment of reporters covering the Batumi tragedy. The charter expressed deep condolences to the victims’ families.
● The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) stated that the Batumi incident was not an accident but a result of state negligence. The site lacked proper fencing or warning signs. GYLA also accused authorities of restricting journalists from the area, limiting public access to information.
● GYLA condemned the Kutaisi Appeals Court’s refusal to lift pretrial detention for Mzia Amaglobeli, founder of Netgazeti and Batumelebi, who has been on a hunger strike for nearly a month. Local and international rights groups consider her a political prisoner and demand her release.
● Two Georgian citizens were detained by Russian forces near Dirbi village in the Kareli district, within the Georgian-Ossetian conflict zone. Georgia’s State Security Service activated the EU monitoring mission’s hotline and informed international partners, stating that occupation forces are responsible for destabilizing actions in and around occupied territories.
● The European External Action Service (EEAS) declared that the EU does not recognize the so-called presidential elections held on February 15, 2025, in the Russian-occupied region of Abkhazia. The EU reaffirmed its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting the legitimacy of the election process. More on the elections here.
-
Monday, February 17, Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan will have 12 consecutive public holidays for Novruz and Ramadan
● 205 displaced persons (42 families) are returning to Jabrayil today, liberated in the Second Karabakh War in fall 2020. So far, 1,898 people (442 families) have been resettled in the district.
● Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić awarded Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov the Order of the Serbian Flag (1st class) for contributions to bilateral cooperation and friendly relations.
● Azerbaijan does not recognize the “so-called presidential elections in Georgia’s Abkhazia region,” reaffirming its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Baku calls for a peaceful resolution in line with international law.
● A major accident in Ujar district involved 13 vehicles, leaving two dead and 22 injured.
● Azerbaijan will have 12 consecutive public holidays for Novruz and Ramadan, with March 27–28 swapped with March 10 and April 1.
-
Monday, February 17, Armenia. Yerevan will challenge Azerbaijan’s international lawsuit accusing Armenia of destroying and looting natural resources in Karabakh
● Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed regional stability, security, and Armenia-Azerbaijan talks over coffee in Munich during the security conference opening (pictured).
● In Munich, Pashinyan met OSCE’s new Secretary-General Feridun Sinirlioğlu to discuss the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process. Sinirlioğlu reaffirmed OSCE’s readiness to support peace efforts.
● Yerevan will challenge Azerbaijan’s international lawsuit under the Bern Convention, accusing Armenia of environmental destruction in Karabakh. Armenia argues that independent analysis shows Azerbaijan is responsible for recent environmental damage.
● An explosion occurred at the parish house of the Holy Mother of God Church in Martuni, Gegharkunik. The church’s priest, Hakob Barseghyan, was injured and transferred to a burn unit. The cause is still unknown.
● Armenian runner Ervand Mkrtchyan won the Balkan Athletics Championship in the 1500m race, finishing in 3:49.82 ahead of Slovenia’s Anže Požga and Turkey’s İbrahim Erat.
-
