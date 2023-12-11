Land borders of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has once again extended the special quarantine regime introduced back in March 2020. Officially due to the coronavirus pandemic that has ended worldwide, it has been extended until April 2, 2024, which will be four years of quarantine.

JAMnews correspondent asked political observer Haji Namazov for comments on the extension of the special quarantine regime.

“It is already clear to everyone that the coronavirus pandemic is not the reason for the continued quarantine regime. If we understand from all the requirements of this regime established in March 2020, only the requirement to close the land borders of the country remains in effect.

Why is Azerbaijan persistently reluctant to open its land borders? With the passage of time, I think this has also become clear to everyone,” Namazov averred.

According to him, a year ago in Azerbaijan, experts’ opinions about closed borders came down to risks from Iran and Russia. But over time, such relations have settled:

“It is impossible to talk today about any significant risks of open borders with Iran. Relations are normal, although the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran has not yet resumed its activities.

But the influx of Russian residents to Azerbaijan is still relevant. One does not need to go far for examples of the negative impact of such an influx on the country’s economy. It can be observed in Georgia, where in a short period of time the prices of literally everything, especially real estate, have skyrocketed.

In this regard, to some extent, such a step by the Azerbaijani government can be understood.

People sometimes demand at least the border with Georgia be opened so that families of Azerbaijanis living in the neighboring country can see their relatives in Azerbaijan. Of course, it is possible to make an exception for one country, but there are “buts” here too.

It is one thing when Azerbaijan closed all its land borders and cited the risk of spreading infection as the reason. Even though it sounds a bit strange, since even the WHO itself canceled the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s quite different when you open a border with one of your neighbors but leave it closed with others. Here we should kind of explain the reason, which is no longer related to non-political motives.

Yes, such countries as Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland have closed their borders with Russia, and they have protected themselves from the influx of Russians fleeing the war with Ukraine. But they did so as part of Western sanctions against the Kremlin. Azerbaijan, along with Turkey and Georgia, did not join these sanctions. And if we open borders, we will have to open them with Russia as well.

The economic situation in Azerbaijan now, judging by the comments of independent economists, is not the most favorable. And the influx of foreigners may aggravate the social situation of the country’s citizens.

I think it is with such risks in mind that the government does not want to open land borders for the time being. But it does not explain the real reason for another extension of the special quarantine regime.”