Labour rights activist sentenced to 8 years in prison in Azerbaijan

Labour rights activist jailed in Azerbaijan

In Azerbaijan, labour rights activist Afiyaddin Mamedov has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term. The court found him guilty of stabbing an individual. The activist denies the charges, claiming he is being punished for his work as a human rights defender.

On January 14, a panel of judges at the Baku Court for Grave Crimes, chaired by Sabuhi Guseynov, sentenced Afiyaddin Mamedov, chairman of the Workers’ Desk Trade Union Confederation, to eight years in prison.

The civil activist faced charges under Articles 126.2.4 (intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm for hooligan motives) and 221.3 (hooliganism involving the use of a weapon) of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code. He was found guilty of stabbing an individual named Safar Guseynov.

In his final statement before sentencing, Mamedov declared that he had not injured anyone, committed no crimes, and was being punished solely for defending workers’ rights.

The activist recounted that in March 2022, he and a group of civil activists decided to unite and create an organization dedicated to protecting workers’ rights, establishing the “Workers’ Desk”:

“After that, I was slandered and subjected to administrative detention three times. They also falsely accused two of our members of drug possession.”

Currently, two members of the Workers’ Desk, Elvin Mustafayev and Ayhan Israfilov, are serving three-year prison sentences after being convicted under Article 234.1 (illegal acquisition, storage, production, processing, or transportation of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances in large quantities without the intent to sell) of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code. Meanwhile, the trial of another member, Makhyaddin Orujov, who faces the same charge, is ongoing.

Regarding the stabbing incident Mamedov is accused of, he recalled that on September 20, 2023, an unknown assailant attacked him as he was leaving his home. Shortly after, local police officers arrested him and took him to the 34th police station.

“There, they threw me to the floor, handcuffed me, and forcibly placed a knife in my hand. This was their way of creating false evidence, ensuring my fingerprints would appear on the knife,” he said.

Mamedov’s lawyer, Zibeida Sadygova, told Radio Liberty that she considers the verdict baseless and unjust. According to her, the principle of equality of arms was violated during the trial, and none of the defense’s motions were granted.

“We will appeal the verdict,” she stated.

The leader of the alternative trade union confederation Workers’ Desk, Afiyaddin Mamedov, was detained near his home on September 20, 2023, following what he described as an attack by an unknown assailant. Mamedov was accused of stabbing a stranger and faced criminal charges under Articles 221.3 (hooliganism involving the use of a weapon) and 126.1 (intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm) of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code.

Later, the charges were intensified, and the articles were amended to 126.2.4 (intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm in a particularly dangerous manner) and 228.4 (illegal possession of a cold weapon).

Earlier, on August 2, 2023, Mamedov was subjected to administrative detention. On the same day, he appeared before court twice. The Khatai District Court of Baku fined him 500 manat (around $300) under Article 528.1 (failure to comply with the requirements of an executive body related to the enforcement of court or other decisions) of the Administrative Offenses Code. Meanwhile, the Yasamal District Court sentenced him to 30 days of administrative detention under Articles 510 (petty hooliganism) and 535.1 (deliberate disobedience to a police officer or serviceman) of the same code.

These events followed a protest by couriers on August 1, which Workers’ Desk supported.

Human rights activists, convinced that Afiyaddin Mamedov is being punished for defending workers’ rights, have recognized him as a political prisoner.