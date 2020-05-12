Parts of a Circle - joint Armenian-Azerbaijani film about Karabakh conflict published

A unique documentary, Parts of a Circle on the Karabakh conflict was published in the public domain after nine years of work. The film was shot by experts and journalists from Armenia and Azerbaijan with the support of the UK-based peacebuilding organisation Conciliation Resources and its partners.

The full version of the film is divided into three parts according to a chronological principle, and talks about the Karabakh conflict through the eyes of eyewitnesses, experts and politicians from different sides.

The version which has been available online since May 12 combines these three films and talks about the same events in a shorter time period – in 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Nouneh Sarkissian, “Parts of a Circle” project director:

«The idea emerged as a result of the relationships that the participants had built up from working together over many years. We decided to create a film, where the viewer would be exposed to two approaches, two stories, and try to bring them as close to each other as possible, and thereby to create a ‘circle’ forming the parts of both narratives. It was a risky idea. And in fact, it demanded huge – excessive, in fact – investments of time, effort, emotion and resources. Despite all that, it has turned out to be a success.”

Shahin Rzayev, screenwriter of the first part of the film:

«I had considerable experience in covering ethnic and religious conflicts, and this project seemed very important to me. Participating in it was both exciting and prestigious. No matter how pathetic that might sound, I wanted very much to make my contribution to the ‘chronicle’ of the Karabakh conflict, and to convey to the audience objective information about our conflict against a background of abundant propaganda and falsification attempts from both sides.”

Twenty-six years ago on 12 May, a ceasefire between Armenians and Azerbaijanis took hold in Nagorny Karabakh. The ceasefire brought six years of violence to a close. Since then, however, despite uninterrupted negotiations no peace agreement has been signed. Armenians and Azerbaijanis remain locked in a protracted conflict, with no end in sight.