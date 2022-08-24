“Worthy Partner” military exercises in Georgia

The Worthy Partner international exercises will be held for the sixth time in Georgia in 2022. More than 2,400 military personnel from 21 countries will take part, including from Japan and Sweden for the first time, as reported by the Ministry of Defense of Georgia.

Worthy Partner exercises are held annually, organized by the Georgian Ministry of Defense and the European command of the American army.

The motto of the exercises is “Strength in partnership.”

The exact start date of the exercises is still unknown, but the Vaziani military base near Tbilisi has been selected as the site. A portion of the materiel is already in Georgia.

As a representative of the Ministry of Defense stated at a briefing, the goal of “Worthy Partner 2022” is to increase readiness and mutual compatibility between Georgia, the United States, regional partners and allied countries to ensure a stable and secure situation in the Black Sea region.

Exercise participants include Georgia, USA, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Greece, Great Britain, Turkey, Slovakia, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Estonia, Poland, Japan and Sweden.

In 2017, US Vice President Mike Pence, visiting Georgia on a diplomatic tour of Eastern Europe, addressed the participants in the exercises.

“We are here to emphasize our unshakeable position, to tell our Georgian friends that we support you. We support the people of Georgia, and we support you in your quest to join the North Atlantic Organization,” Pence said at the time.

The exercises include command post and field exercises with live fire, manoeuvres, and combat support in defensive and offensive operations.

