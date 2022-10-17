"It is possible that we will have to introduce a visa policy for Russians"



Georgia may introduce visa policy for Russians

It is possible that Georgia will have to revise its visa policy with Russia, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said at a briefing following her visit to Moldova and meeting with President Maia Sandu.

“Russian citizens who have entered Georgia en masse are certainly a challenge. I wouldn’t say it’s dangerous. Among them, of course, there are quite a few former citizens of Georgia who left Russia. But there are also many ordinary Russian citizens who come here for various reasons. The main thing here is that society should be sure that such a flow of Russians is under control and there will be no danger.

“I think that Georgian society needs to be given more information so that it is clear that possible threats are controlled by the authorities and all necessary measures are being taken. But it is possible that we will have to revise the visa policy with Russia, which in today’s conditions is quite liberal and less acceptable in the face of Russia’s aggression. But the final decision rests with society and the government. This is probably the most important thing,” Zurabishvili said.





On July 13, representative of the European Commission Michael Rupp during a speech in the European Parliament, said the European Commission would prepare an assessment of the fulfillment of the 12 points put forward by the European Union for Georgia by 2023 instead of 2022.

On June 17, the European Commission prepared a report on granting Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for EU membership. Ukraine and Moldova have received status and will be required to fulfill certain obligations, while Georgia will first be required to fulfill the 12-point plan and conditions, and then will have a chance for candidate status.

Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova applied for EU membership jointly. Georgia applied for EU membership on March 3.

