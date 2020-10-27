Attempt number 4: Iran will now try to stop the war in Karabakh

“Iran will present its initiative on the final settlement of the Karabakh conflict in the coming days,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

Deputy Minister Abbas Arakchi arrives in Baku on October 27.

After that he will visit Moscow, Yerevan and Ankara, the purpose of the visits is to acquaint leaders with the “Iranian plan”.

News and reports from all sides on military operations around Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

No details of the settlement plan are known.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif only spoke about the need to resolve the conflict through peaceful negotiations, taking into account respect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Turkish Anadolu news agency reported.

Since the beginning of hostilities in Karabakh on September 27, 2020, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs – Russia, France and the United States – have alternately tried to declare a humanitarian truce in the conflict zone. All three attempts have failed.

