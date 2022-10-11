fbpx
Iodine disappears from Azerbaijani pharmacies

Recently residents of Azerbaijan have encountered an unexpected problem – it is impossible to find iodine solution in pharmacies. According to experts, people have bought up this simple remedy in a panic over news of a possible nuclear war. JAMnews tried to find out more about iodine disappearing from Azerbaijani pharmacies.

Due to news about the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine, iodine has disappeared from Azerbaijani pharmacies. Despite the efforts of our correspondents to find this antiseptic in the cities, they were unsuccessful.

Pharmacists noted that the demand for iodine solution and other drugs containing this substance has shot up in recent days. The price of a bottle of 5% alcohol solution of iodine has not changed – 50 qepiks [about 30 cents].

A call to leave iodine for those in need

Doctor Aydin Aliyev addressed readers on his Facebook page, urging people not to purchase iodine in large quantities.

“People, do not carry home the entire supply of iodine available in pharmacies! Let those who may need it have some. Take your time, as always, with your decisions. Nobody has used nuclear weapons yet. If God does not help us, then iodine will not save us,” the doctor wrote.

The shortage started a month ago

The first news about the lack of iodine solution in the country’s pharmacies appeared in September. At that time, journalists from the ARA agency turned to the Ministry of Health for comment.

“The last time an iodine solution was imported into the country was in April of this year. Since then, there have been no such requests. Currently there is one request, and this gives reason to say that soon iodine solution will be in supply in pharmacies,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health’s Center for Analytical Expertise told reporters.

The center also noted that Azerbaijan imports potassium solution from Russia and Turkmenistan. These drugs are registered in the country.

The import of medicines to Azerbaijan is carried out by private companies and the state does not engage in such activities, the Ministry of Health added.

Iodine is also produced in Azerbaijan itself

The Azer-Yod company, operating in the Neftchala region (about 100 km south of Baku), produces about 400 tons of iodine per year, the government of this Azerbaijani region said in a statement.

Plant for the production of iodine in the Neftchala region of Azerbaijan

The iodine production plant was built in the Soviet years and privatized in the 1990s.

According to official statistics, this Azerbaijani plant ranks first in the CIS in terms of iodine production and third in the world.

How will iodine help with radiation exposure?

According to Ukrainian doctor Yevgeny Komarovsky, during radiation exposure the human thyroid gland is hit first. “To protect it, you should take liquid iodine by mouth or potassium iodide tablets,” he says.

But he immediately adds that this should be done only if there has been exposure.

“Adults and children over 14 years old – dissolve 40 drops in water or milk. Take at once.

Children 5-14 years old – dissolve 20 drops in water or milk. Take at once.

Children 2-5 years old – dissolve 20 drops in water and apply to the skin with an iodine mesh (shoulders, hips).

Children under 2 years old – dissolve 10 drops in water and apply to the skin with an iodine mesh (shoulders, hips).

Potassium iodide protects the thyroid gland from radiation emissions, has anti-inflammatory properties, treats fungal diseases and has an expectorant effect,” added Komarovsky.

