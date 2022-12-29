Member of Azerbaijani parliament accuses Supreme Court judge of falsifying diploma

Azerbaijani MP accuses judge of falsification

A scandal erupted in Azerbaijan between MP Etibar Aliyev and Supreme Court judge Abidin Huseynov. Speaking at a meeting of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani parliament), the deputy accused the judge of falsifying a diploma of higher education. The Supreme Court issued a statement noting that the deputy asked the judge to rule in a case in favor of the plaintiff, but Huseynov made a decision in accordance with the letter of the law, after which the accusations against the judge began.

What happened?

On December 23, at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis during discussion of amendments to the law “On Courts and Judges”, MP Etibar Aliyev criticized a judge of the Supreme Court, Abidin Huseynov.

Aliyev claimed that the judge’s diploma of higher education was falsified.

The deputy admitted that he had asked for assistance in an administrative case, but Huseynov replied that he would instead make a decision in accordance with the letter of the law. This led to an aggravation of relations between Aliyev and Huseynov, Meydan TV reports.

How did the Supreme Court respond?

On December 28, the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan issued a statement accusing the MP of lying.

The statement says that on April 22, Etibar Aliyev called Judge Abidin Huseynov several times, but did not receive an answer. After that, he introduced himself in a WhatsApp message.

“Judge Huseynov was in charge of an administrative case. The deputy asked the judge to decide in favor of the plaintiff, to which the judge replied that he would make the decision required by the laws.

On June 13, Judge Huseynov overturned the decision of the Court of Appeal in that case and issued a new verdict.”

The Supreme Court claims that Etibar Aliyev used the country’s parliament for his own purposes. The Supreme Court added that they would contact the relevant authorities to investigate this case.

The statement of the Supreme Court notes that Abidin Huseynov is a judge with experience and the required credentials.

MP’s interview

Etibar Aliyev, in an interview with azpolitika.info, stated that the Supreme Court cannot distinguish doubts from accusations.

“I stated that I have doubts that the judge’s diploma is authentic. For this I have reasons.

In his biography it is indicated that he graduated from the Russian Academy of Law in three years. In Azerbaijan and post-Soviet countries, the full course of education in law faculties is five years.

Secondly, Huseynov gave an incorrect name for the university. He graduated from the North Caucasian branch of the Russian Academy of Law, where he studied for only one year.

It is also noted that in 2000 Abidin Huseynov entered the correspondence department of the law faculty of the Yuzhdag Institute of the Russian Federation. In 2002, he was transferred to the faculty of jurisprudence of the North Caucasian branch of the Academy of Law, from which he graduated in 2003. It turns out that he received a diploma from a university where he studied for only one year. It is impossible to graduate from the university in that time, taking into account exams in subjects that he did not study at the previous university.

I note that the Baku branch of Yuzhdag suspended its activities in 1998 due to gross violations in its activities,” the deputy said.

He added that he would be grateful if the judge presented stamps in his passport to confirm when he left the country to study at these universities.