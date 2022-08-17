“In yoga, people get in touch with themselves.” Choosing yoga over journalism - Video
Gohar Mirzoyan is a yoga teacher from Armenia. As a child she dreamed of becoming a singer, but studied journalism in university. At last she discovered yoga, found herself, and decided to teach it. Even Gohar’s mom got involved and now attends classes.
Yoga teacher in Armenia.
