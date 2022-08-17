fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Generation Genius
Generation Genius

“In yoga, people get in touch with themselves.” Choosing yoga over journalism - Video

messenger vk-black email copy print

Gohar Mirzoyan is a yoga teacher from Armenia. As a child she dreamed of becoming a singer, but studied journalism in university. At last she discovered yoga, found herself, and decided to teach it. Even Gohar’s mom got involved and now attends classes.

Yoga teacher in Armenia.Here are more stories, opinions and comments from the authors of the all-Caucasus Youth Group “Generation Genius”

Sports stories from the Caucasus

New generation

Most read

1

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

2

Corridor of discontent: the new road between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh

3

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

4

"Negligence or sabotage?" Explosion at Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan

5

Armenia to complete construction of alternative to Lachin corridor in May 2023

6

"Armenians living in Karabakh will have neither special status nor independence" - Ilham Aliyev

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews