Cyanide cases in Georgia

Convicted in the so-called “cyanide case,” Georgian Archpriest Giorgi Mamaladze has been released on parole and departed from prison on the evening of February 14, where he had spent 7 years. The Parole Commission of the Ministry of Justice made the decision to release Mamaladze 1 year and 9 months before the completion of his sentence due to health concerns.

“After prioritizing my health, everything else will fall into place… My arrest was unjust,” Mamaladze stated upon his release.

According to his brother, Tornike Mamaladze, they are determined to prove Giorgi Mamaladze’s innocence and will endeavor to address the lingering questions within society.

Throughout his incarceration, the archpriest received legal assistance to uphold his rights from the Center for Social Justice (CSJ). The Center reported that Mamaladze “adhered to the institution’s regulations, demonstrated a positive demeanor, avoided conflicts, and showed no visible risk factors related to future criminal activity” during his time in prison.

The Cyanide Case

The “Cyanide Case” stands as one of the most enigmatic and scandalous episodes in modern Georgian history.

On February 10, 2017, Archpriest Giorgi Mamaladze was apprehended at Tbilisi International Airport. His intended destination was Germany, where he planned to visit Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II, undergoing medical treatment there.

Official reports claim that cyanide was discovered in Mamaladze’s personal effects.

Initially, it was alleged that Mamaladze intended to use the poison to harm the patriarch. This assertion was endorsed officially by the chief prosecutor, prime minister, minister of justice, and other prominent officials of the nation.

However, ultimately, the court sentenced Mamaladze to 9 years in prison for attempted poisoning not of Patriarch Ilia himself, but of his secretary, Shorena Tetruashvili, a figure of significant influence within the Patriarchate and widely recognized as controversial.

Mamaladze steadfastly maintains his innocence. Legal experts and representatives of non-governmental organizations highlight numerous ambiguous aspects within the extensive “cyanide case” dossier.



“In 2020, Ivanishvili confided in me: ‘I know how corrupt the church is, but elections are looming.'”

During the 2019 Holy Synod meeting, Monk Peter (Tsaava), Metropolitan of Chkondi, an early supporter of Giorgi Mamaladze, was stripped of his rank. Peter Tsaav claims he was dismissed for accusing the patriarch of engaging in “pederastic sin.”

Now, the former metropolitan has commented on Giorgi Mamaladze’s release:

“In 2019-2020, Mr. Bidzina Ivanishvili himself, the founder of Georgia’s ruling party, genuinely sought Giorgi Mamaladze’s release from prison… In private discussions, he confided in me that he was in agreement, but they faced resistance from the Patriarchate.

Ivanishvili personally told me: ‘Reverend, I am aware of the corruption within the church and the patriarchate, but with elections on the horizon, I require a respected patriarch and a respected church in 2020.’

In the previous parliamentary elections, he couldn’t take such a risk, but this time he has indeed managed to achieve it.”