Attempt to impeach Georgian President fails

Impeachment of Salome Zurabishvili

Salome Zurabishvili will not be impeached, as 86 MPs vote in favor, one against. The votes of 100 MPs were required to impeached, but only 90 voted.

On October 16, the Constitutional Court of Georgia recognized that Salome Zurabishvili had violated the constitution. Only three judges out of nine – Irine Imerlishvili, Giorgi Kverenchkhiladze and Teimuraz Tugushi – were of a different opinion.

The Constitutional Court considered the impeachment of the President on October 5. The plenum heard the parties for three days.

President Zurabishvili herself was not present at the hearings. Her interests were defended in court by Tamar Chugoshvili – former Deputy Speaker of Parliament and former member of Georgian Dream and Maya Kopaleishvili – former judge of the Constitutional Court.

On September 1, 2023, it became known that the ruling Georgian Dream party started impeachment proceedings against the president. It was stated that the president had grossly violated the constitution when she made several visits to foreign countries without the consent of the government.

In particular, we are talking about three working meetings: August 31 with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, September 1 with the President of the European Council and September 6 with the President of France.

Zurabishvili stated that she made foreign visits on her own funds and lobbied abroad to grant Georgia the status of a candidate for EU membership.

