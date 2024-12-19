Impact of video games on teens: Armenia reports fewer suicides in 2024

Impact of video games on Armenian teenagers

“In 2023, 20 cases of suicide and self-harm among minors under the influence of video games were reported in Armenia. For the first 11 months of 2024, this number dropped to 12,” said Edgar Petrosyan, head of the police department for the prevention of domestic violence and juvenile crime.

Although incidents have decreased compared to previous years, Petrosyan emphasizes the need to “continue efforts to shield children from the negative influence of video games.”

In Armenia, as in many parts of the world, mobile and computer games have become an integral part of children’s daily routines. However, some local experts warn that these games “can lead to aggressive behavior and even contribute to the spread of crime.”

Game developers offer a different perspective, emphasizing the positive effects of video games, such as improving children’s social skills and teamwork abilities. Yet, they acknowledge that some games include violent content, admitting that “this is often a deliberate strategy to increase demand for the game and foster player addiction.”

Armenian experts weigh in on the impact of video games, the dangers they pose, and strategies to mitigate these risks.

“Games can be addictive, especially in adolescence”

Psychologist Lilit Vardanyan says that games are indispensable for a child’s development up to the age of six, as they help in modeling social roles. However, she also warns that games can become addictive for teenagers. She advises parents to remain flexible rather than completely depriving their children of phones:

“Children can be allowed to play for 1–1.5 hours. The rest of the time should be dedicated to sports, education, and family interaction. This way, we can avoid gaming addiction.”

According to the psychologist, minors can download games from the internet that encourage “illogical and dangerous actions.” She recalls cases in Armenia in 2021 when suicides occurred under the influence of a specific video game.

Lilit Vardanyan emphasizes that, in addition to limiting gaming time, parents should also take an interest in the types of games their child is playing, what the child gains from these games, and how beneficial they are for their development.

“May not lead to suicide but can trigger aggression or fears”

According to Edgar Petrosyan, head of the juvenile crime prevention department, controlling video games alone cannot provide a systemic solution to the issue:

“Games are constantly evolving. They are dynamic and have unlimited variability. Some games may not lead to suicide but can cause aggression or fears in children.”

He noted that the police engage in both individual work with teenagers and broader preventative efforts. Police officers visit schools, inform parents and teachers about existing problems, and provide guidance.

Petrosyan believes that two critical factors must be considered when working to ensure the safety of minors:

Parental response

Adherence to cybersecurity rules

“When parents notice that their child has abandoned schoolwork, is skipping meals, and is constantly on their phone, they should avoid drastic measures. It’s better not to impose an outright ban but to limit usage time and provide other meaningful activities for the child,” he emphasized.

Edgar Petrosyan also highlights the importance of adhering to cybersecurity rules. For example, when registering on gaming platforms, it is crucial to use a secure email address and a strong password.

“Access to content can be restricted”

According to cybersecurity expert Arthur Papyan, there is parental control software available, known as Parental Control:

“Such applications allow parents to restrict access to content on their children’s phones. Some are free, while others are paid. Different operating systems—iOS, Android, Google—are actively developing these solutions.”

He explains that with these tools, parents can manage all the apps their children attempt to download onto their phones. In other words, minors will only be able to download apps with parental approval.

Impact of video games on Armenian teenagers