Azerbaijani President Aliyev: ‘There can be no question of status [for Karabakh]’

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Fizuli and Jebrail regions today, taken by the Azerbaijani army during the Second Karabakh war which ended with a truce on November 10, and stated that there could be no question of special status for parts of Karabakh.

.

“Currently, we are on the stage of political settlement of the conflict”, Aliyev told the press. “We forced the adversary to sign an act of surrender, thus the Aghdam, Lachin and Kalbajar regions still under occupation will also return to Azerbaijan in the coming days,” Aliyev said.

The President of Azerbaijan also touched upon the topic of the future of that part of Nagorno-Karabakh, where the peacekeeping forces of Russia are currently deployed:

“We restored our territorial integrity, drove the occupiers from the occupied territories, did not allow the creation of a second Armenian state, there can be no question of any status. There is a single state of Azerbaijan. There is a multinational, multi-confessional, progressive Azerbaijan state. All citizens of Azerbaijan, representatives of all peoples, religions live normally, in conditions of good neighborliness and peace. The Armenian people will live the same way. We have no problems with the Armenian people.”

“All our servicemen who lived in Fizuli and other residents liberated from the occupation should know that we will restore these places. There was not a single surviving building in Fizuli to hoist the Azerbaijani flag on it. But we will restore it. The instructions have already been given…we will calculate all the damage caused. Then we will invite specialists in urban planning – both Azerbaijani and foreign specialists. They will also come, and a new town planning plan will be created. The restoration of villages, cities, infrastructure, ecology – all these plans are there,” Aliyev said.