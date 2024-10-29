"I swear that I will stand with you on this European path until the end" – President of Georgia

President of Georgia on the Elections

“You did not lose the election. Your vote was stolen,” began Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili in her speech. She addressed the ongoing protest on Rustaveli Avenue alongside opposition leaders, promising citizens that she would stand with them in defending Georgia’s European path.

Zourabichvili stated that no one will recognize these elections and that she will do everything possible to investigate the fraud, securing international support for Georgia in this process. Here is her full statement:

“They tried to steal your future. But no one has the right to do that. You will not allow anyone to do it.”

This is the flag under which Georgia first proclaimed its freedom and independence in the modern era. Today’s flag is a continuation of that flag. Before both flags, I can pledge that I will stand with you until the end on this European path. Until we reach the threshold of Europe, which is not just our dream but a reality—we have no other choice. We do not want to leave anything else for future generations.

Independence, freedom, European values, and Georgian identity, which is part of us and so dear to us. I want to tell you what I am doing during this period. Today, I gave 17 interviews to foreign media to explain what has happened here. I spoke with six presidents, including presidents of European countries. I spoke with foreign ministers. You have likely seen all the statements of support coming from various European countries and the United States.

“Everyone is telling us—no one, except one person [Orbán], recognizes the results of these elections. Everyone is telling us that it’s necessary to continue the investigation and see it through. We may gain international support to conduct this investigation fully and leave no question unanswered. Our monitoring organizations, NGOs, and political parties are actively involved in this. Together, with your help, we must create a complete picture of how this unprecedented and unique mass theft of votes took place. It is a massive, pre-planned operation.

We still have work to do to achieve results and demand their implementation. This is just the first stage. I am sure everyone will tell you how they intend to act. No one will leave an unjust result unchallenged. Together, very peacefully, we will defend what is our and your constitutional right. We have nothing but the people’s voice, which we must realize.

This is not a time for pessimism, giving up, or resigning. It is a time to calmly, confidently, and purposefully defend our voice. A significant portion of votes abroad was also stolen. The votes cast in the elections show where the will of the people lies. But they were not enough to counter the falsified results. These results will not be final. We will achieve this together.

Thank you to everyone for what you have done in these days and for what we will still accomplish together,” declared the president.