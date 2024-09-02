fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Georgia awaits a historic ruling from the Constitutional Court on the "foreign agents" law

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgia’s Constitutional Court on the “foreign agents” law

The exact timing of the Georgian Constitutional Court’s ruling on the “foreign agents” law remains unknown. Both sides expect it could happen today, September 2.

On August 31, after three days of debates, the Constitutional Court concluded its hearings on the “foreign agents” law, often referred to as the “Russian law” by the public.

The media have called this case a historic precedent.

The President of Georgia, along with over 100 NGOs, media outlets, and opposition MPs, have filed four separate lawsuits with the Constitutional Court. All of them demand the repeal of the law that has stalled Georgia’s integration into the European Union.

Based on these four lawsuits, the Constitutional Court must address two key questions:

  • Will it initiate a substantive review of whether the “foreign agents” law is unconstitutional? In other words, does the law align with Georgia’s constitution?
  • And if the review proceeds, will the enforcement of this law be temporarily suspended until the review is complete?

The lawsuits against the “foreign agents” law were reviewed by a plenary session of eight Constitutional Court judges. Decisions are made by a majority vote, requiring at least five votes.

One of the most recent politically sensitive issues considered by the court in the same composition was the impeachment case against Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili. Six out of nine judges ruled that the president had violated the constitution.

Most read

1

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from August 26-30, 2024

2

Opinion from Yerevan: "A Russian-Azerbaijani tandem is forming"

3

"Cut the demagoguery": Opinion from Yerevan on how Armenia and Azerbaijan can achieve peace

4

Georgian MP: "Ivanishvili intends to recognize Abkhazia to stay in power"

5

"Visa granted, but denied entry to the Schengen area": Stories of Armenian citizens

6

Official Baku has declared 76 members of PACE as "persona non grata"

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews