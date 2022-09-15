Head of Georgian Dream: we will not allow war with Abkhazians and Ossetians

Kobakhidze: no war with Abkhazians and Ossetians

Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the Georgian Dream party, made another statement rejecting war and the opening of a “second front” in Georgia. He compared the notion of Georgia fighting in Abkhazia and South Ossetia with Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“If our values are against war and Russians killing Ukrainians, we should consider it the same if Georgians were shooting at Ossetians or Abkhazians,” Kobakhidze said.

According to Kobakhidze, Georgian society “does not have a problem with the war”, and while fighting for the country is sometimes, there are other factors involved:

“One factor is that we have to weigh everything, including in terms of resources, and what effects it will have on the country. This is a very sensitive issue. suppose that we are facing a war in Tskhinvali, Abkhazia – in this case, you enter into a war not only with the Russian occupation forces, but also with the Abkhazians and Ossetians, which we went through thirtty years ago. This could be called a fratricidal war, which we cannot allow.”

Kobakhidze maintained flatly that “We do not want to go to war with the Abkhazians and Ossetians and we We will not allow this under any circumstances.”

According to him, one step toward ending occupation is normalizing relations with Ossetians and Abkhazians.

“We must be careful with this, and therefore we must not allow any war, where Georgians and Abkhazians, and Georgians and Ossetians will once again confront each other with weapons in their hands,” Kobakhidze said.

Tamar Chergoleishvili, the founder of Tabula magazine and political commentator, reacted to the chairman’s statement by saying that Kobakhidze actually compared Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region with sovereign Ukraine and thereby called into question the territorial integrity of Georgia.

“On September 27, on the day of the fall of Sukhumi, we will gather at the monument to Rustaveli and end the march with a rally in front of the parliament, where we will support the territorial integrity of Georgia and Ukraine and say again that Georgians have a chance to return to their homes, but the way to return Georgians is to eradicate this regime,” Chergoleishvili wrote.

