The material was prepared by the JAMnews partner - the "Samkhretis Karibche" information portal of the Samtskhe-Javakheti region.

Potatoes in the Ani village of the Akhaltsikhe municipality of Georgia are harvested in October. This village is home to about 75 families, and all of them are involved in the harvest.

71-year-old Nargiza Kapanadze complains about the poor harvest this year. In the evening, when she returns home, she helps her granddaughter with her homework:

“We often sit in the evenings and study, she is very fond of The Knight in the Panther’s Skin, and I want her to know this poem well”.

Gulnazi Kapanadze has a family of eight. They also live in Ani and also went out to harvest potatoes.

“We have been working since the morning. I sowed at 3,000 meters. This year the harvest is poor, the weather did not help us, there is no good harvest in my fields. Those who brought new seeds can get a good harvest”, Gulnaz said.