Official letter sent to President of Georgia requesting pardon for Gvaramia

Gvaramia asks President of Georgia for pardon

The Freedom Movement of Nika Gvaramia, founder of the popular independent TV channel Mtavari Arkhi, sent an official letter to the presidential administration on June 5, addressed to Salome Zurabishvili, again demanding to be pardoned.

“Regardless of the president’s personal views, she must make the right decision and release Gvaramia. We have attached the materials of the case, the decisions of both courts. As you know, we appeal to the innocence of Nika Gvaramia, and we claim that he is a political prisoner,” Bachana Shengelia, a member of the Gvaramia Freedom Movement.

Nika Gvaramia was arrested on May 16, 2022 in court. The head of the TV channel, who often criticizes the authorities and the ruling party, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for an episode in which he is accused of using a company car for family needs.

The case of the founder of Mtavari Arkhi was included in the latest report of the US State Department, in the subsection on political prisoners and freedom of speech. The White House, citing Amnesty International, said the Gvaramia case revealed “the government’s growing influence on the courts to suppress their critics and opponents.”

