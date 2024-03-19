The Georgian government allocated $13 million to educational institutions of the Patriarchy

Government support for Georgian Patriarchate

The Georgian government has granted 35 million lari (about $13 million) to educational institutions established by the Patriarchate. Prime minister Irakli Garibashvili signed the decree on March 15.

According to the decree, this funding allocation is not related to the upcoming parliamentary elections in October this year.

“This financing was included in this year’s budget last year, so it’s not election-related. It’s not a decision made just before the elections. It’s important for us that the Patriarchate can implement its projects, especially in education,” Gharibashvili stated.

He mentioned that the initial allocation of 30 million was increased by an additional five million to “properly implement the Patriarchate’s educational programs.”

Clergy’s reaction

Metropolitan Antony of Vani and Baghdati also denies any connection between the government’s funding for the Patriarchate and the elections. In an interview with the “Formula” TV channel, he discussed price increases.

“If they had given the money last year, what would have been said then? Was it related to the elections? Do you think these 35 million now is much more? The 25 million from 20 years ago has depreciated… You know how everything has become more expensive. Even if there was the same need before, that money wouldn’t have been enough,” said metropolitan Antony.

Venerable Antony

Regarding the funding increase, archpriest Giorgi Zviadadze states that “the Patriarchate doesn’t need anything for itself,” all the money will go towards educational purposes.

Zviadadze notes that he “knows Kobakhidze very well” and is confident that the prime minister made the decision to specifically support education:

“The Patriarchate doesn’t want anything for itself. It’s all for the needs of education, for our country. Education is the most crucial thing the country needs right now. All grants and funding are indeed related to education, knowledge, and spiritual uplift.

We would like to express our great respect for the prime minister of Georgia. This is excellent support. I know the prime minister very well and am truly confident that this decision was made to support the educational sector.”

According to Zviadadze, the increase in funding is not related to the elections since the church “does not engage in any political disputes.”

“I am firmly convinced that linking such a decision to the upcoming elections is unwarranted and incorrect,” Zviadadze said.