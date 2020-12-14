Current Georgian PM Gakharia back up for premiership

The ruling Georgian Dream party has nominated Giorgi Gakharia for the premiership, a position he has held since September 2019.

The motion will probably be approved within one or two days, and the full composition of the government will be presented to the parliament by the end of the week, said the party’s executive secretary Irakli Kobakhidze.

The opposition is boycotting parliament and appointments are made without its participation.

For the first time in the modern history of Georgia, the parliament has just one party. Only MPs from the ruling Georgian Dream team attended the first meeting on December 11, given that the opposition is boycotting parliament and refusing to take up its seats in parliament, as it considers the parliamentary elections on October 31 to be rigged.

What you need to know about the new / old prime minister of Georgia and the boycott of the opposition