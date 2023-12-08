Georgia sews EU flag of record size

Giant EU flag

For the march “Your Voice for Europe”, which will be held in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, on December 9, a record size EU flag is being sewn of 22 by 33 meters.

The process of sewing the flag. Photo from social media

Stars for the flag were sewn separately in different regions of Georgia; they will be attached to the flag tonight in Tbilisi.

Stars for the flag sewn in different regions of Georgia. Photo: Radio Liberty



This flag will be unfurled on December 9 at Europe Square, the final point of the route of the “Your Voice for Europe” procession.

The “Your Voice for Europe” march, organized by a group of Georgian NGOs, will start on December 9 at 14:00 from Republic Square and end at Europe Square.

“The unity of the Georgian people was and is crucial on the road to the European Union. Therefore, as before, we must once again demonstrate our unity to the European Union and make our voice heard.

We invite all citizens of Georgia, young and old, women and men, students and pensioners, civil servants and politicians, for whom Georgia’s European future is important, to join your voice and once again contribute to the EU candidate status,” the organizers of the march state in the description of the event on social media.

According to the organizers, this march and the flag will be another proof of loyalty of the Georgian population to the European path.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili promises to join the march as well.

On November 8, the European Commission gave a positive recommendation to grant Georgia the status of a candidate for EU membership. By the end of December, the European Council, which includes the leaders of 27 countries, will decide whether Georgia is to be granted candidate status.