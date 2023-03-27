fbpx
Georgian PM compares Saakashvili to terrorist Anders Breivik

Gharibashil compares Saakashvili to terrorist

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashil compared Saakashvili to the terrorist Anders Breivik, who killed 77 and wounded 150 at a youth camp on the island of Utoya, Norway, in 2011.

Garibashvili made this statement after Saakashvili, who is in prison, was given Norway’s Sjur Lindebrekke award in absentia in Oslo last week by the Conservative Party of Norway for promoting human rights, political and economic freedom, and democratic institutions.

“This is a mockery and an insult to our people. The world-famous authoritarian, almost dictatorial former ruler Saakashvili, the creator of an oppressive, murderous system, has been honored for his achievements in the field of human rights. Is this a mockery of our people? Is this real? Remember, Breivik killed a lot of people in Norway. It’s almost the same as if a country passed something like this on to Breivik. It’s the same for me,” Garibashvili said.

Minister of Culture of Georgia Teya Tsulukiani also reacted to Saakashvili receiving the award:

“A criminal, a sadist, a violator of human rights, whose activities the Strasbourg court decides without stopping … A political party in Norway rewards what was deliberately done against our nation and people. We don’t even know what to say when lies are passed off as truth and the perpetrator is rewarded. It’s just a shame,” Tsulukiani says.

