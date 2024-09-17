The EU is ready to suspend visa-free travel over the 'rollback of democracy in Georgia,' reports Formula TV

The EU will suspend Georgia’s visa-free travel

The EU has agreed to suspend visa-free travel for Georgia after the October 26 parliamentary elections if democratic principles, including free elections, are violated, according to Georgian Formula TV.

Formula TV indicates that consultations and approval processes with the foreign ministries of EU member states have already been completed.

Sanctions by the EU against the ruling party Georgian Dream have consistently been blocked by Hungary, as a member state. However, suspending visa-free travel is a decision that does not require full consensus among member states; the agreement of 15 countries is sufficient.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze is trying to convince the public that relations with Western partners will improve starting next year.

He hopes that the war in Ukraine will end next year, which, according to his logic, will lead to the normalization of relations between the Georgian government and its partners.

“I want to emphasize that we have certain challenges in our relations with partners, but I believe that once the war in Ukraine ends, all problems will be resolved, and relations will return to normal. Regarding our forecast, we have great hope and belief that the war in Ukraine will end next year.

Therefore, starting next year, relations between the Georgian government and our partners will significantly improve, which is crucial for avoiding any obstacles to economic development,” Kobakhidze said.

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on the head of Georgia’s special forces, Zviad Kharazishvili (known by the nickname Khareba), his deputy, Mileri Lagazauri, and the leaders of the pro-Russian movement Alt-info, Konstantin Morgoshia and Zurab Makharadze.

Additionally, the State Department has introduced visa restrictions against more than 60 members of the Georgian government and parliament, including their families, for “undermining democracy.”

Notably, like Khareba, his deputy has also been added to the so-called “Magnitsky List.” Both high-ranking officials are linked to violence against opponents of the “foreign agents” law [often referred to in society as the Russian law].

The U.S. Treasury Department announced that all assets and properties of these individuals within the U.S. or in jurisdictions under U.S. authority will be blocked.