fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

The EU is ready to suspend visa-free travel over the 'rollback of democracy in Georgia,' reports Formula TV

messenger vk-black email copy print

The EU will suspend Georgia’s visa-free travel

The EU has agreed to suspend visa-free travel for Georgia after the October 26 parliamentary elections if democratic principles, including free elections, are violated, according to Georgian Formula TV.

Formula TV indicates that consultations and approval processes with the foreign ministries of EU member states have already been completed.

Sanctions by the EU against the ruling party Georgian Dream have consistently been blocked by Hungary, as a member state. However, suspending visa-free travel is a decision that does not require full consensus among member states; the agreement of 15 countries is sufficient.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze is trying to convince the public that relations with Western partners will improve starting next year.

He hopes that the war in Ukraine will end next year, which, according to his logic, will lead to the normalization of relations between the Georgian government and its partners.

I want to emphasize that we have certain challenges in our relations with partners, but I believe that once the war in Ukraine ends, all problems will be resolved, and relations will return to normal. Regarding our forecast, we have great hope and belief that the war in Ukraine will end next year.

Therefore, starting next year, relations between the Georgian government and our partners will significantly improve, which is crucial for avoiding any obstacles to economic development,” Kobakhidze said.

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on the head of Georgia’s special forces, Zviad Kharazishvili (known by the nickname Khareba), his deputy, Mileri Lagazauri, and the leaders of the pro-Russian movement Alt-info, Konstantin Morgoshia and Zurab Makharadze.

Additionally, the State Department has introduced visa restrictions against more than 60 members of the Georgian government and parliament, including their families, for “undermining democracy.”

Notably, like Khareba, his deputy has also been added to the so-called “Magnitsky List.” Both high-ranking officials are linked to violence against opponents of the “foreign agents” law [often referred to in society as the Russian law].

The U.S. Treasury Department announced that all assets and properties of these individuals within the U.S. or in jurisdictions under U.S. authority will be blocked.

Most read

1

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from September 9-13, 2024

2

Opinion: "There is pressure on Erdoğan regarding the opening of the Armenian-Turkish border"

3

Tehran's panic over Zangezur: Iran against Russia? A perspective from Baku

4

Will Azerbaijani armed forces leave Armenia's sovereign territories? Opinion from Yerevan

5

"Apologies won’t suffice": South Ossetia reacts to Ivanishvili’s statement that Georgia will apologize for the August 2008 war

6

"Pashinyan's proposal to Baku is not in Armenia's best interest." Opinion from Yerevan

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews