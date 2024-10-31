Georgian manganese mines and ferroalloy plant halt operations, leaving 5,400 jobless

Georgia’s manganese mines and ferroalloy plant halt operations

From November 1, Georgia’s two largest enterprises—the Chiatura manganese mines and the Zestafoni ferroalloy plant—will cease operations for six months, according to business portal bm.ge, citing mine employees.

Miner Tariel Mikatsadze told bm.ge that on October 30, a representative of the company “Manganese” met with workers, informing them without further explanation that operations would be halted until April 2025. Employees are to receive 60 percent of their wages as compensation during the shutdown.

“I wasn’t personally at the meeting, but those who attended told me. In total, more than 5,400 people are losing their jobs,” Mikatsadze told bm.ge.

He added that the company’s representative showed workers documents indicating government approval for the shutdown.

“If the government is aware and the company is truly in crisis, the authorities should take responsibility and pay us the remaining amount or provide assistance,” Mikatsadze said.

He also mentioned that the workers plan to issue a statement, which is currently under discussion.

Mikatsadze says employees had already heard rumors that the plant might shut down.

“Initially, we heard it would close for three months, but now they’ve informed us it will be six. The terms are unacceptable; a 60 percent compensation is not enough. Many employees have loans to pay,” he says.

Mikatsadze noted that 1,800 people work at the Zestafoni ferroalloy plant and up to 3,600 at the Chiatura mine.

“You can’t just suddenly leave people without work, without warning,” says Mikatsadze.

The owner of both enterprises, Georgian Manganese, holds 100% of the shares, but journalists have been unable to reach the company. A few days ago, a company representative told bm.ge that they are facing a financial crisis, with potentially serious consequences.

According to Georgia’s National Statistics Office, ferroalloys are among Georgia’s primary exports, ranking third in the top ten.