Georgia's labor inspection against restaurants offering express tests to their customers

Green pass in Georgian restaurants

The Labor Inspectorate of Georgia issued a special statement urging restaurants not to conduct rapid tests for persons without “green status”. According to the department, only a specialist or laboratory with the appropriate qualifications and permits are entitled to conduct such a test.

The statement says that in recent days, catering establishments have been actively disseminating information that those who do not have a green status will be able to undergo a rapid test after which they will be allowed in the restaurant.

“The Labor Inspectorate urges not to make mistakes and not to use a similar method of providing the service”, the statement said.

On December 1, the so-called. the concept of “green passports” or “green status” was introduced.

Those who do not have a “green status”, i.e. those who have not been vaccinated with two doses, have not done a PCR test in the last 72 hours or a quick test in the last 24 hours, and have not recently recovered from Covid will no longer be allowed into cafes and restaurants, casinos, cinemas and a number of other establishments.

According to the decision of the Georgian government, a “green passport” is issued to everyone who has ever had a coronavirus, while in other countries, only those who have recovered from the virus in the past six months are eligible to receive the green status.

General Director of the Center for Infectious Diseases and AIDS Tengiz Tsertsvadze also criticized the unlimited “green passport”. According to him, the launch of the so-called “green passport” will not have a significant effect on the epidemiological situation in the country.

The anti-vaccination movement is becoming more and more popular in Georgia. On December 5, a rally of thousands of people against the “green passports” was held on Rustaveli Avenue.